CHENGDU, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise", "AEHL" or the "Company"), the operator of KylinCloud, a premier livestreaming e-commerce platform that leverages a network of over 400,000 hosts and influencers across China, today announced that effective September 1, 2023, its Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Xiaoying Song as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

"We welcome Ms. Song to our Board and are confident that she will make a positive contribution to the Company," said Chairman and CEO Weilai Zhang of Antelope Enterprise.

Ms. Xiaoying Song has extensive experience in business administration and operations as well as investment management, and has been a co-founder of several companies. Ms. Song is currently the CEO of Sichuan Huanyu Interchange Group Co., Ltd, which she co-founded in January of 2020; the firm operates as a bidding agency for contracts, and engages in engineering supervision, construction labor subcontracting and other related businesses. From October 2016 to December 2020, Ms. Song co-founded and was the CEO of Chengdu Houshi Technology Co., Ltd, which engages in technology development, technical services and information technology consulting services. From July 2013 to September 2016, Ms. Song co-founded and was the CEO of Chengdu Huaxin Wealth Management Co., Ltd, an investment management, investment consulting, and business services firm. Ms. Song obtained an Associates Degree in Air Crew from Nanchang Institute of Technology in 2013.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce platform in China with access 400,000+ hosts and influencers.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aehl-kylin.com/, or follow the Company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aehl_ltd. To receive the Company's public announcements, please email investor@aehltd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the PRC technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and livestreaming ecommerce business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antelope-enterprise-appoints-new-board-member-301915671.html

SOURCE Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd.