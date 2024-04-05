UNITED STATES

Entry into Material Agreements

On April 2, 2024, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands exempted limited company (the "Company") entered into a warrant exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with certain holder (the "Holder") of warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase Class A ordinary shares, no par value each, (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") of the Company, pursuant to which the Holder agreed to surrender the Warrants for cancellation and the Company agreed, in exchange, to issue 0.5 restricted Class A Ordinary Shares for each Warrant. The Holder owned 60,052 Warrants at the time of entering into the Exchange Agreement, and received 30,026 restricted Class A Ordinary Shares (the "Exchanged Shares") upon closing of the transaction as contemplated in the Exchange Agreement.

The Exchanged Shares were issued pursuant to the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act.

The foregoing description of the Exchange Agreements does not purport to be complete and is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such document, the form of which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K and are incorporated by reference herein.

