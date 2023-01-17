Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEHL   VGG041JN1065

ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AEHL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:13 2023-01-13 pm EST
0.8937 USD   +1.11%
08:40aAntelope : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
08:31aAntelope Enterprise Announces $1.0 Million Follow-On Private Placement
PR
01/12Antelope Enterprise Announces $1.3 Million Private Placement Led by CEO Will Zhang
PR
Antelope : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K

01/17/2023 | 08:40am EST
Entry into a Material Agreement

On January 13, 2023, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (the "Company") entered into a certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with a certain purchaser (collectively, the "Purchasers"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 1,234,568 ordinary shares, (the "Shares") par value $0.024 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), at a per share purchase price of $0.81 (the "Offering"), the closing price of the Oridnary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of January 10, 2023. The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering are approximately $1 million, before deducting any fees or expenses. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this Offering for the expansion of its social ecommerce business and the general corporate purpose.

The parties to the SPA have each made customary representations, warranties and covenants. The Shares were issued to Purchasers upon satisfaction of all closing conditions.

The issuance of the Shares is in reliance on exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The form of the SPA is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K and such document is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing is only a brief description of the material terms of the SPA, and does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

SUBMITTED HEREWITH

Exhibits:

10.1 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 13:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 216 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net income 2021 -88,8 M -13,2 M -13,2 M
Net Debt 2021 55,2 M 8,23 M 8,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,9 M 9,08 M 9,08 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 46,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Weilai Zhang Chief Executive Officer
Edmund Man Hen Chief Financial Officer
Meishuang Huang Chairman
Cheng Liang Shen Independent Director
Song Chungen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED51.47%9
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC15.50%11 492
FORBO HOLDING AG9.56%1 911
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD20.08%1 324
TARKETT10.09%893
DYNASTY CERAMIC0.00%778