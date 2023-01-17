Antelope : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K

Entry into a Material Agreement

On January 13, 2023, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (the "Company") entered into a certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with a certain purchaser (collectively, the "Purchasers"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 1,234,568 ordinary shares, (the "Shares") par value $0.024 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), at a per share purchase price of $0.81 (the "Offering"), the closing price of the Oridnary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of January 10, 2023. The gross proceeds to the Company from this Offering are approximately $1 million, before deducting any fees or expenses. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this Offering for the expansion of its social ecommerce business and the general corporate purpose.

The parties to the SPA have each made customary representations, warranties and covenants. The Shares were issued to Purchasers upon satisfaction of all closing conditions.

The issuance of the Shares is in reliance on exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The form of the SPA is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K and such document is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing is only a brief description of the material terms of the SPA, and does not purport to be a complete description of the rights and obligations of the parties thereunder and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

