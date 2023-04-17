Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    AEHL   VGG041JN1065

ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AEHL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:58 2023-04-14 pm EDT
1.019 USD   -0.05%
08:38aAntelope : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
04/05Antelope : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
03/31Antelope : Departure of Certain Officer and Directors - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antelope : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

04/17/2023 | 08:38am EDT
As previously disclosed, on March 30, 2023, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (the "Company") entered into a certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with five sophisticated investors (collectively, the "Purchasers"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 5,681,820 Class A ordinary shares, (the "Shares"), no par value (the "Ordinary Shares"), at a per share purchase price of $0.88 (the "Offering").

The Company has issued the Shares on April 12, 2023 and the Offering was closed on the same day as all closing conditions were satisfied.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 216 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net income 2021 -88,8 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net Debt 2021 55,2 M 8,04 M 8,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,5 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Weilai Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edmund Man Hen Chief Financial Officer
Song Chungen Independent Director
Dian Zhang Independent Director
Ishak Han Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTELOPE ENTERPRISE HOLDINGS LIMITED72.78%13
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC17.44%11 875
FORBO HOLDING AG19.85%2 058
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD8.84%1 165
TARKETT7.83%892
DYNASTY CERAMIC-19.15%605
