Antelope : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

As previously disclosed, on March 30, 2023, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (the "Company") entered into a certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") with five sophisticated investors (collectively, the "Purchasers"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 5,681,820 Class A ordinary shares, (the "Shares"), no par value (the "Ordinary Shares"), at a per share purchase price of $0.88 (the "Offering").

The Company has issued the Shares on April 12, 2023 and the Offering was closed on the same day as all closing conditions were satisfied.