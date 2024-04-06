On April 5, 2024, Weilai Zhang announced that he has engaged, and intends to continue to engage, in communications with one or more officers, directors and/or representatives or agents of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd and/or other persons, and may in the future also engage in communications with one or more shareholders of the Company and other relevant parties, regarding the Company, including but not limited to its operations, its business strategies, its capital structure and potential changes thereto, its need to raise additional debt or equity capital and/or its strategic alternatives.