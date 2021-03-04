Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Antengene Corporation Limited    6996   KYG039571008

ANTENGENE CORPORATION LIMITED

(6996)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antengene : NOTICE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

03/04/2021 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Antengene Corporation Limited ᅃ೘ᔼᖹϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6996)

NOTICE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Antengene Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its publication.

By order of the Board Antengene Corporation Limited

Dr. Jay Mei Chairman

Hong Kong, March 5, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Jay Mei, Mr. John F. Chin and Mr. Yiteng Liu as executive directors; Mr. Xubo Hu, Mr. Zhen Li and Mr. Yanling Cao as non-executive directors; and Mr. Mark J. Alles, Ms. Jing Qian and Mr. Sheng Tang as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Antengene Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 22:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANTENGENE CORPORATION LIMITED
05:29pANTENGENE  : Notice of date of board meeting
PU
02/28ANTENGENE  : 6996.HK) Selected as a Constituent Stock of Nine Benchmark and Them..
PR
02/23ANTENGENE  : Announces NDA for ATG-010 (Selinexor) Granted Priority Review by Ch..
PR
01/28ANTENGENE  : Chinese Regulators Accept Antengene's Application for Myeloma Drug
MT
01/25ANTENGENE  : Global Trial of Lymphoma Drug Wins Regulatory Nod in China
MT
2020ANTENGENE  : US Watchdog Approves Drug for Multiple Myeloma By Antengene's Partn..
MT
2020ANTENGENE  : Chinese Regulator OKs Phase 3 Trial of Antengene's Drug for Relapse..
MT
2020ANTENGENE  : Raises Nearly $7 Million More from Partial Exercise of Over-Allotme..
MT
2020ANTENGENE  : Unit Receives Nearly $2 Million in Government Grant
MT
2020ANTENGENE  : Shares Rise 4% on New Drug Applications in Singapore, Australia, Ho..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -512 M -79,1 M -79,1 M
Net cash 2020 1 470 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 276 M 1 453 M 1 743 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 2 863x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ANTENGENE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Antengene Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTENGENE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,36 CNY
Last Close Price 16,80 CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Ming Mei Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Andrew Lung Chief Financial Officer
Yiteng Liu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark J. Alles Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing Qian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTENGENE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.98%1 514
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.15%78 851
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.79%55 007
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.81%54 186
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-5.85%46 524
BEIGENE, LTD.17.86%27 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ