Antengene : NOTICE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Antengene Corporation Limited ᅃ೘ᔼᖹϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6996)

NOTICE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Antengene Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its publication.

By order of the Board Antengene Corporation Limited

Dr. Jay Mei Chairman

Hong Kong, March 5, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Jay Mei, Mr. John F. Chin and Mr. Yiteng Liu as executive directors; Mr. Xubo Hu, Mr. Zhen Li and Mr. Yanling Cao as non-executive directors; and Mr. Mark J. Alles, Ms. Jing Qian and Mr. Sheng Tang as independent non-executive directors.