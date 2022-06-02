Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Anteris Technologies Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVR   AU0000088841

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(AVR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/02 01:55:45 am EDT
20.92 AUD   +1.55%
02:42aANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - AVR
PU
05/30Anteris Technologies Completes Second First-in-Human Study of Aortic Heart Valve Replacement; Shares Slide 4%
MT
05/30Anteris Technologies Ltd Announces Successful Completion of Second First-In-Human Study
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anteris Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - AVR

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday June 02, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AVR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

71,571

01/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

35088221078

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AVRAL : CONV NOTES MATURING 12-AUG-22

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AVR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,080,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/6/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/6/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

1/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

71,571

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 15.09000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anteris Technologies Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7,79 M 5,59 M 5,59 M
Net income 2021 -22,9 M -16,4 M -16,4 M
Net cash 2021 15,6 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 283 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
EV / Sales 2021 16,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,5%
Technical analysis trends ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wayne G. Paterson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Matthew McDonnell Chief Financial Officer
John D. Seaberg Chairman
Chris Meduri Chief Medical Officer
David St. Denis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD58.95%203
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-18.23%205 666
MEDTRONIC PLC-5.48%133 274
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.29%72 920
HOYA CORPORATION-19.29%39 198
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.25%38 293