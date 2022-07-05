Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Anteris Technologies Ltd
  News
  Summary
    AVR   AU0000088841

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(AVR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-05 am EDT
27.60 AUD   -2.34%
02:43aANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - AVR
PU
06/21Anteris Technologies' Heart Valve Device Shows Improvements in Patients after Six Months; Shares Jump 10%
MT
06/20Anteris Announces 6 Month Follow Up of First Cohort of 5 Patients
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anteris Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - AVR

07/05/2022 | 02:43am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday July 05, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AVR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,334

30/06/2022

AVR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,875

04/07/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

35088221078

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

5/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AVRAN : OPTION EXPIRING 16-JUL-2023 EX $11.50



TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AVR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

3,334

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/6/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/6/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

30/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,334



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 11.50000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AVRAS : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2025 EX $10.00



TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AVR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,875

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/7/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/7/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anteris Technologies Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
