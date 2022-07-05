Anteris Technologies : Application for quotation of securities - AVR
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 9
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
35088221078
1.3
ASX issuer code
AVR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
5/7/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 9
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 9
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AVRAN : OPTION EXPIRING 16-JUL-2023 EX $11.50
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AVR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
3,334
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
30/6/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
30/6/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
30/6/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 9
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
3,334
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 11.50000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AVRAS : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2025 EX $10.00
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
AVR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
1,875
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
4/7/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
4/7/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 9
