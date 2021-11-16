Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Anteris Technologies Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVR   AU0000088841

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(AVR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anteris Technologies : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVR

11/16/2021 | 02:16am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 16, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 11-NOV-2026 EX $8.60

1,500

11/11/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

35088221078

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 11-NOV-2026 EX $8.60

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200409/pdf/44gvvd3zm8gpvq.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 8.60000000

11/11/2026

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

Each option converts into one fully paid ordinary share (ASX: AVR)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200409/pdf/44gvvd3zm8gpvq.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Nil

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,500

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anteris Technologies Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD
02:16aANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVR
PU
11/15ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES : Application for quotation of securities - AVR
PU
11/14ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/27Anteris Technologies Ltd announced that it expects to receive AUD 5 million in funding ..
CI
10/11Anteris Technologies Ltd Announces Its Partnership with Iqvia Inc and the Cardiovascula..
CI
10/04Anteris Completes Key Animal Study for EFS Submission
CI
09/06ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Chief Medical Officer
MT
09/05Anteris Technologies Ltd Announces the Appointment of Dr. Chris Meduri as Its Chief Med..
CI
08/30ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES : Extends Manufacturing Deal for Bio-Scaffold Products
MT
08/29Anteris Technologies Ltd Extends Manufacturing Agreement
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,08 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
Net income 2020 -15,3 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net cash 2020 0,57 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 78,9 M 58,1 M 57,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Anteris Technologies Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,00 AUD
Average target price 27,93 AUD
Spread / Average Target 210%
Managers and Directors
Wayne G. Paterson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Matthew McDonnell Chief Financial Officer
John D. Seaberg Chairman
Chris Meduri Chief Medical Officer
David St. Denis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD140.00%58
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.32%227 136
MEDTRONIC PLC1.85%160 569
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.49%69 342
DEXCOM, INC.74.88%62 666
HOYA CORPORATION25.72%57 485