    AVR   AU0000088841

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

(AVR)
Anteris Technologies : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVR

02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Date of this announcement

Monday February 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 9-FEB-2027 EX $17.23

11,750

09/02/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

35088221078

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 9-FEB-2027 EX $17.23

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

9/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personal

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200409/pdf/44gvvd3zm8gpvq.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 17.23000000

9/2/2027

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

Each option converts into one fully paid ordinary share (ASX: AVR)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200409/pdf/44gvvd3zm8gpvq.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Nil

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

11,750

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anteris Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7,08 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
Net income 2020 -15,3 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net cash 2020 0,57 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 223 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Anteris Technologies Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 19,95 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Wayne G. Paterson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Matthew McDonnell Chief Financial Officer
John D. Seaberg Chairman
Chris Meduri Chief Medical Officer
David St. Denis Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD53.94%160
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.84%215 211
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.44%138 476
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY7.36%76 882
HOYA CORPORATION-6.90%50 711
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.0.08%43 015