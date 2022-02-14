Anteris Technologies : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVR
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Date of this announcement
Monday February 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
OPTION EXPIRING 9-FEB-2027 EX $17.23
11,750
09/02/2022
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ANTERIS TECHNOLOGIES LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
35088221078
1.3
ASX issuer code
AVR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/2/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
OPTION EXPIRING 9-FEB-2027 EX $17.23
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
9/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200409/pdf/44gvvd3zm8gpvq.pdf
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 17.23000000
9/2/2027
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
For
company option
Other
Description
Each option converts into one fully paid ordinary share (ASX: AVR)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200409/pdf/44gvvd3zm8gpvq.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Nil
Issue details
Number of +securities
11,750
Disclaimer
Anteris Technologies Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
