Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Anterix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEX   US03676C1009

ANTERIX INC.

(ATEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 02:13:12 pm EDT
49.05 USD   +0.55%
01:12pAnterix to release fourth quarter and full year earnings for fiscal 2022 and hold analyst and investor conference call on friday may 20, 2022
PR
03/29Anterix Inc. Announces Resignation of Hamid Akhavan from the Board, Effective April 1, 2022
CI
03/29ANTERIX INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ANTERIX TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2022 AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON FRIDAY MAY 20, 2022

05/13/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the 2022 fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 before the market opens on Friday, May 20, 2022. Anterix senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 financial results at 8:30 A.M. ET on Friday, May 20, 2022. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 231489. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com.

Contacts
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-for-fiscal-2022-and-hold-analyst-and-investor-conference-call-on-friday-may-20-2022-301547159.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ANTERIX INC.
01:12pAnterix to release fourth quarter and full year earnings for fiscal 2022 and hold analy..
PR
03/29Anterix Inc. Announces Resignation of Hamid Akhavan from the Board, Effective April 1, ..
CI
03/29ANTERIX INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23INSIDER SELL : Anterix
MT
03/08TRANSCRIPT : Anterix Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Confere..
CI
03/02Anterix to Present at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March ..
PR
02/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Anterix's Price Target to $63 from $65, Maintains Equalweight Ra..
MT
02/03ANTERIX : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03ANTERIX INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
02/03Anterix Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Decem..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANTERIX INC.
More recommendations