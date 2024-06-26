WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will release its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter financial results and file its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024, after the close of the market on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update and discuss the company's recently announced agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company at 9:00 A.M. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 833-816-1120 and asking the operator to be joined into the Anterix call. International callers should dial 1-412-317-1861. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we engage with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

