ANTERIX INC.

(ATEX)
Anterix : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Investor Conference Call

01/26/2021 | 09:37pm GMT
WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 8, 2021. An investor conference call will be held at 4:15 p.m. ET that afternoon. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 515024. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

About Anterix

At Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

Contacts 
Natasha Vecchiarelli 
Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
973-531-4397 
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com 

 

