Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and filed its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at http://www.investors.anterix.com/Q42024.

Full Year FY2024 Financial Highlights

Yielded positive cash flows primarily due to $106.5 million received in contracted cash proceeds from our customers

received in contracted cash proceeds from our customers Executed a new spectrum lease agreement with a Florida utility for a total of $34.5 million , of which $6.9 million was received in December 2023

utility for a total of , of which was received in Entered into a $30.0 million spectrum sale agreement with Lower Colorado River Authority, of which $15.0 million was received during the year ended March 31, 2024

spectrum sale agreement with Lower Colorado River Authority, of which was received during the year ended Transferred the San Diego County and Imperial County broadband licenses to San Diego Gas & Electric Company and recorded a $7.4 million gain on sale of intangible assets

gain on sale of intangible assets Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 28 counties and recorded a $35.0 million gain

gain Cash and cash equivalents of $60.6 million as of March 31, 2024

as of Returned $24.7 million to stockholders through share repurchases

to stockholders through share repurchases Spectrum clearing investment of $17.0 million

Fourth Quarter FY2024 Financial Highlights

Received a $16.8 million milestone payment from Xcel Energy

milestone payment from Xcel Energy Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 4 counties and recorded a $2.0 million gain

gain Returned $6.0 million to stockholders through share repurchases

to stockholders through share repurchases Spectrum clearing investment of $2.2 million

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update and discuss the company’s recently announced agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company at 9:00 A.M. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 833-816-1120 and asking the operator to be joined into the Anterix call. International callers should dial 1-412-317-1861. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/

About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit http://www.anterix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited, thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,578

$ 43,182 Spectrum receivable costs 8,521

13,834 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,912

2,443 Total current assets 73,011

59,459 Escrow deposits 7,546

— Property and equipment, net 2,062

3,606 Right of use assets, net 4,432

3,371 Intangible assets 216,743

202,044 Deferred broadband costs 19,772

8,853 Other assets 1,328

1,225 Total assets $ 324,894

$ 278,558 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 8,631

$ 6,624 Due to related parties —

533 Operating lease liabilities 1,850

1,725 Contingent liability 1,000

20,249 Deferred revenue 6,470

2,769 Total current liabilities 17,951

31,900 Operating lease liabilities 3,446

2,922 Contingent liability 15,000

— Deferred revenue 115,742

57,990 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911

— Deferred income tax 6,281

5,440 Other liabilities 531

513 Total liabilities 163,862

98,765 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 18,921,999 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 533,203

518,160 Accumulated deficit (372,173)

(338,369) Total stockholders' equity 161,032

179,793 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 324,894

$ 278,558

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Spectrum revenue $ 1,260

$ 608

$ 4,191

$ 1,919















Operating expenses













General and administrative 9,593

10,306

44,423

45,177 Sales and support 1,728

1,948

5,693

5,733 Product development 2,243

1,427

5,697

4,439 Depreciation and amortization 191

313

844

1,420 Operating expenses 13,755

13,994

56,657

56,769 Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net (1,989)

(29,070)

(35,024)

(38,399) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net —

—

(7,364)

— Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net 5

9

44

10 (Loss) gain from operations (10,511)

15,675

(10,122)

(16,461) Interest income 926

470

2,374

1,140 Other income 44

34

233

266 (Loss) income before income taxes (9,541)

16,179

(7,515)

(15,055) Income tax (benefit) expense (130)

637

1,613

1,262 Net (loss) income $ (9,411)

$ 15,542

$ (9,128)

$ (16,317) Net (loss) income per common share basic $ (0.51)

$ 0.82

$ (0.49)

$ (0.87) Net (loss) income per common share diluted $ (0.51)

$ 0.82

$ (0.49)

$ (0.87) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net (loss) income per share 18,483,292

18,846,656

18,765,190

18,841,049 Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net (loss) income per share 18,483,292

19,062,466

18,765,190

18,841,049

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net (loss) income $ (9,411)

$ 15,542

$ (9,128)

$ (16,317) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 191

313

844

1,420 Stock compensation expense 3,483

4,463

15,507

17,874 Deferred income taxes (51)

635

841

1,248 Rights of use assets 2,770

196

1,512

676 Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net (1,989)

(29,070)

(35,024)

(38,399) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net —

—

(7,364)

— Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net 5

9

44

10 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,493)

(202)

(1,171)

464 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 348

58

1,936

101 Due to related parties —

413

-533

413 Operating lease liabilities (2,865)

(295)

(1,924)

(1,042) Contingent liability —

—

15,000

249 Deferred revenue 15,152

-608

61,453

6,081 Other liabilities —

(28)

—

(28) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,140

(8,574)

41,993

(27,250) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps (2,222)

(5,935)

(17,031)

(25,004) Proceeds from sale of spectrum —

—

25,427

— Purchases of equipment (40)

(583)

(307)

(2,126) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (2,262)

(6,518)

8,089

(27,130) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from stock option exercises 770

854

777

1,726 Repurchase of common stock (5,970)

—

(24,676)

(8,223) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (104)

(91)

(1,241)

(1,565) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,304)

763

(25,140)

(8,062) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,426)

(14,329)

24,942

(62,442) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 69,550

57,511

43,182

105,624 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year $ 68,124

$ 43,182

$ 68,124

$ 43,182















The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,578

$ 43,182

$ 105,624



Escrow deposits 7,546

—

—



Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 68,124

$ 43,182

$ 105,624





















December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,033

$ 57,511







Escrow deposits 7,517

—







Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 69,550

$ 57,511









Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Other Financial Information (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)

Share Repurchase Program Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Number of shares repurchased and retired 173

—

736

216 Average price paid per share* $ 33.80

$ —

$ 33.72

$ 47.05 Total cost to repurchase $ 5,970

$ —

$ 24,676

$ 8,223



* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases. As of March 31, 2024, $236.1 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

