WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and filed its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at http://www.investors.anterix.com/Q42024.

Full Year FY2024 Financial Highlights

  • Yielded positive cash flows primarily due to $106.5 million received in contracted cash proceeds from our customers
  • Executed a new spectrum lease agreement with a Florida utility for a total of $34.5 million, of which $6.9 million was received in December 2023
  • Entered into a $30.0 million spectrum sale agreement with Lower Colorado River Authority, of which $15.0 million was received during the year ended March 31, 2024
  • Transferred the San Diego County and Imperial County broadband licenses to San Diego Gas & Electric Company and recorded a $7.4 million gain on sale of intangible assets
  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 28 counties and recorded a $35.0 million gain
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $60.6 million as of March 31, 2024
  • Returned $24.7 million to stockholders through share repurchases
  • Spectrum clearing investment of $17.0 million

Fourth Quarter FY2024 Financial Highlights

  • Received a $16.8 million milestone payment from Xcel Energy
  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 4 counties and recorded a $2.0 million gain
  • Returned $6.0 million to stockholders through share repurchases
  • Spectrum clearing investment of $2.2 million

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update and discuss the company’s recently announced agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company at 9:00 A.M. ET on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 833-816-1120 and asking the operator to be joined into the Anterix call. International callers should dial 1-412-317-1861. A replay of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix's website at https://www.anterix.com/events/

About Anterix 

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit http://www.anterix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited, thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$             60,578


$             43,182

Spectrum receivable costs

8,521


13,834

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,912


2,443

Total current assets

73,011


59,459

Escrow deposits

7,546


Property and equipment, net

2,062


3,606

Right of use assets, net

4,432


3,371

Intangible assets

216,743


202,044

Deferred broadband costs

19,772


8,853

Other assets

1,328


1,225

Total assets

$           324,894


$           278,558

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$                8,631


$                6,624

Due to related parties


533

Operating lease liabilities

1,850


1,725

Contingent liability

1,000


20,249

Deferred revenue

6,470


2,769

Total current liabilities

17,951


31,900

Operating lease liabilities

3,446


2,922

Contingent liability

15,000


Deferred revenue

115,742


57,990

Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets

4,911


Deferred income tax

6,281


5,440

Other liabilities

531


513

Total liabilities

163,862


98,765

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023


Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares

authorized and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 18,921,999 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023

2


2

Additional paid-in capital

533,203


518,160

Accumulated deficit

(372,173)


(338,369)

Total stockholders' equity

161,032


179,793

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$           324,894


$           278,558

 

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Spectrum revenue

$                1,260


$                    608


$                4,191


$                1,919









Operating expenses








General and administrative

9,593


10,306


44,423


45,177

Sales and support

1,728


1,948


5,693


5,733

Product development

2,243


1,427


5,697


4,439

Depreciation and amortization

191


313


844


1,420

Operating expenses

13,755


13,994


56,657


56,769

Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net

(1,989)


(29,070)


(35,024)


(38,399)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net



(7,364)


Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net

5


9


44


10

(Loss) gain from operations

(10,511)


15,675


(10,122)


(16,461)

Interest income

926


470


2,374


1,140

Other income

44


34


233


266

(Loss) income before income taxes

(9,541)


16,179


(7,515)


(15,055)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(130)


637


1,613


1,262

Net (loss) income

$               (9,411)


$               15,542


$               (9,128)


$             (16,317)

Net (loss) income per common share basic

$                 (0.51)


$                   0.82


$                 (0.49)


$                 (0.87)

Net (loss) income per common share diluted

$                 (0.51)


$                   0.82


$                 (0.49)


$                 (0.87)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net (loss) income per share

18,483,292


18,846,656


18,765,190


18,841,049

Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net (loss) income per share

18,483,292


19,062,466


18,765,190


18,841,049

 

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)


Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net (loss) income

$                   (9,411)


$                   15,542


$               (9,128)


$             (16,317)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities








Depreciation and amortization

191


313


844


1,420

Stock compensation expense

3,483


4,463


15,507


17,874

Deferred income taxes

(51)


635


841


1,248

Rights of use assets

2,770


196


1,512


676

Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net

(1,989)


(29,070)


(35,024)


(38,399)

Gain on sale of intangible assets, net



(7,364)


Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net

5


9


44


10

Changes in operating assets and liabilities








Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,493)


(202)


(1,171)


464

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

348


58


1,936


101

Due to related parties


413


-533


413

Operating lease liabilities

(2,865)


(295)


(1,924)


(1,042)

Contingent liability



15,000


249

Deferred revenue

15,152


-608


61,453


6,081

Other liabilities


(28)



(28)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

6,140


(8,574)


41,993


(27,250)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps

(2,222)


(5,935)


(17,031)


(25,004)

Proceeds from sale of spectrum



25,427


Purchases of equipment

(40)


(583)


(307)


(2,126)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(2,262)


(6,518)


8,089


(27,130)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Proceeds from stock option exercises

770


854


777


1,726

Repurchase of common stock

(5,970)



(24,676)


(8,223)

Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock

(104)


(91)


(1,241)


(1,565)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(5,304)


763


(25,140)


(8,062)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,426)


(14,329)


24,942


(62,442)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH








Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year

69,550


57,511


43,182


105,624

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year

$                   68,124


$                   43,182


$              68,124


$              43,182









The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


March 31, 2022



Cash and cash equivalents

$                   60,578


$                   43,182


$            105,624



Escrow deposits

7,546





Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                   68,124


$                   43,182


$            105,624












December 31, 2023


December 31, 2022





Cash and cash equivalents

$                   62,033


$                   57,511





Escrow deposits

7,517






Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                   69,550


$                   57,511





     

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Other Financial Information

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)

 


Share Repurchase Program

Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Number of shares repurchased and retired

173



736


216

Average price paid per share*

$                33.80


$                      —


$                33.72


$                47.05

Total cost to repurchase

$                5,970


$                      —


$              24,676


$                8,223


* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

As of March 31, 2024, $236.1 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

 

