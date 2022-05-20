Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Anterix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEX   US03676C1009

ANTERIX INC.

(ATEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 02:32:22 pm EDT
45.96 USD   -2.38%
02:14pAnterix To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08:30aTRANSCRIPT : Anterix Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 20, 2022
CI
08:09aAnterix Fiscal Q4 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anterix To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/20/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 20, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that members of the Anterix management team will be participating in the following upcoming Investor conferences.

J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Anterix CFO Tim Gray will participate in a fireside chat during J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference taking place in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 24 at 4:10 PM ET. Concurrently, Tim Gray and VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Natasha Vecchiarelli, will participate in 1:1 conversations with interested investors.

B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Anterix CFO Tim Gray will participate in a fireside chat during B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:30 AM ET. Concurrently, Tim Gray will participate in 1:1 conversations with interested investors.

Craig-Hallum's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Anterix CFO Tim Gray and VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Natasha Vecchiarelli, will conduct 1:1 meetings at Craig-Hallum's 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place virtually on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their event representative. A live webcast and replay of management's presentations, where possible, will be made available on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx.

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com  

Investor Contact
Natasha Vecchiarelli 
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-to-attend-upcoming-investor-conferences-301552250.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ANTERIX INC.
02:14pAnterix To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08:30aTRANSCRIPT : Anterix Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 20, 2022
CI
08:09aAnterix Fiscal Q4 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises
MT
08:05aANTERIX : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
07:54aANTERIX INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Unregistered Sale of Equity ..
AQ
05/19Anterix Announces the Launch of a New Integrated Platform to Drive Industrywide 900 MHz..
PR
05/19Anterix Announces the Launch of New Integrated Platform to Drive Industrywide 900 MHz P..
CI
05/13Anterix to release fourth quarter and full year earnings for fiscal 2022 and hold analy..
PR
03/29Anterix Inc. Announces Resignation of Hamid Akhavan from the Board, Effective April 1, ..
CI
03/29ANTERIX INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANTERIX INC.
More recommendations