ANTERIX INC.

(ATEX)
Anterix : Announces Partnership With INROADS

03/10/2021 | 10:35am EST
Anterix will be supporting both the College Links and iPROS programs

Woodland Park, N.J., February XX, 2021 - Anterix Inc., (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that they are joining forces with INROADS, the leading organization providing solutions, to drive diversity in the workplace. As part of this alliance, Anterix will be supporting both the College Links and iPROS programs at INROADS, as well as working together to shape the conversation around diversity, equity and inclusion in both corporate and community leadership.

'At Anterix, we believe progress in addressing social injustice will be achieved through action,' said Anterix President & CEO Rob Schwartz. 'Working with an organization like INROADS is a great opportunity for all of us at Anterix to translate our convictions into meaningful progress in promoting diversity and inclusion.'

Anterix is working to bring transformative broadband solutions to critical infrastructure. As we work to drive adoption of our broadband solutions in the utility industry, Anterix recognizes that enabling the digital transformation needed will require innovative leadership and diversity of ideas. We are committed to investing in programs fostering diversity, equity and inclusion at Anterix, and in our communities.

'INROADS is proud to be affiliated with Anterix as part of our College Links and iPROS programs,' said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO, INROADS. 'Support from our partners in the community is essential to our mission of taking swift and decisive action to increase the number of ethnically diverse employees in corporate management in the U.S.'

INROADS College Links is a college and career readiness program for high school students interested in STEM and business careers, and helps talented youth successfully navigate the earliest stages of the career lifecycle.

INROADS iPROS connects companies with recent graduates, mid-career and experienced level professionals who might fit current hiring needs.

###

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. It is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has prepared more than 154,000 diverse leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves over 1,000 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

Anterix Contacts

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

James Fuller
Executive Vice President
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
240-393-1369
James.Fuller@hkstrategies.com

Disclaimer

Anterix Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 15:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
