Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Anterix Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATEX   US03676C1009

ANTERIX INC.

(ATEX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42:17 2023-05-18 pm EDT
31.22 USD   +2.85%
02:35pAnterix to Present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on May 23
PR
05/08Anterix to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 10
PR
04/24Transcript : Anterix Inc. - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anterix to Present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on May 23

05/18/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA. Rob Schwartz, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 5:15 PM ET which will be accessible via live webcast on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors. Investors that would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their J.P. Morgan representative.

About Anterix
At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com  

Contacts

Anterix

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-51st-annual-global-technology-media--communications-conference-on-may-23-301828969.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ANTERIX INC.
02:35pAnterix to Present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media & Communicat..
PR
05/08Anterix to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 10
PR
04/24Transcript : Anterix Inc. - Special Call
CI
04/24Anterix to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Recently Announced Contract with Lower Color..
PR
04/24Anterix Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24LOWER COLORADO RIVER AUTHORITY EXPANDS ITS COMMUNICATION CAPABILITIES WITH NEW 900 MHz ..
PR
04/24Anterix Inc. and Lower Colorado River Authority Enters into License Agreement
CI
03/15Insider Sell: Anterix
MT
03/07Transcript : Anterix Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Tele..
CI
03/01Anterix to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Marc..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANTERIX INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer