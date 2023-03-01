Advanced search
    ATEX   US03676C1009

ANTERIX INC.

(ATEX)
03:45:51 2023-03-01 pm EST
30.26 USD   +0.20%
02/24Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Anterix to $42 From $63, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
02/14Transcript : Anterix Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
02/14Anterix Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Anterix to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 7

03/01/2023 | 02:51pm EST
WOODLAND PARK, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in San Francisco. Tim Gray, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 PM PT which will be accessible via live webcast on the Anterix Investor Relations event website at https://investors.anterix.com/events/default.aspx. Concurrently, Anterix will be available throughout the day to meet with participating investors. Investors who would like to schedule a meeting with Anterix should contact their Morgan Stanley representative.

About Anterix
At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, sustainable, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com  

Contacts

Anterix

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

SOURCE Anterix Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
