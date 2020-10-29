Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Antero Midstream Corporation    AM

ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

(AM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antero Midstream : Resources Issues Notice of Redemption for its 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) ("Antero Resources" or the "Company") today announced that it has issued a notice to the holders of its 5.375% senior notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes") that the Company intends to redeem all of the 2021 Notes outstanding on November 30, 2020 at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date (the "Note Redemption"). The Company expects to utilize a combination of proceeds from its asset sales program, cash flow from operations and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund the Note Redemption.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to purchase the 2021 Notes or any other security.  Additional information concerning the terms of the redemption are fully described in the Notice of Redemption distributed to the holders of the 2021 Notes.  Beneficial holders of the 2021 Notes with any questions about the redemption should contact their respective brokerage firm or financial institution.

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM), Antero is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S.  The Company's website is located at www.anteroresources.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Resources' control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding the Note Redemption are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Resources believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Resources expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antero-resources-issues-notice-of-redemption-for-its-5-375-senior-notes-due-2021--301163529.html

SOURCE Antero Resources Corporation

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION
06:31pANTERO MIDSTREAM : Resources Issues Notice of Redemption for its 5.375% Senior N..
PR
11:03aANTERO MIDSTREAM : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Increases Free Cash Fl..
AQ
10/28ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
10/28ANTERO MIDSTREAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/28ANTERO MIDSTREAM : Resources Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operationa..
PR
10/28ANTERO MIDSTREAM : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Increases Free Cash Fl..
PR
10/15ANTERO MIDSTREAM : Announces Third Quarter 2020 return of Capital and Earnings R..
AQ
10/14ANTERO MIDSTREAM : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Return of Capital and Earnings R..
PR
10/05ANTERO MIDSTREAM : Publishes Corporate Sustainability Report and Sets 2025 Envir..
PU
10/05ANTERO MIDSTREAM : Publishes Corporate Sustainability Report and Sets 2025 Envir..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group