Antero Resources : 2020 ESG Report

DEAR STAKEHOLDERS,

Following a year of global challenges and disruption, we entered 2021 with a renewed sense of Purpose - a focus on both People and Performance - to create stakeholder value. Our company continues to prioritize employee health and well-being and delivery of the low-emission hydrocarbons the world needs. We are proud of the role we play in providing the energy necessary to power the world economy and to heat our communities.

As the second largest natural gas liquids (NGLs) producer and the fourth largest natural gas producer in the U.S., we celebrate and honor the hard work and dedication of our talented employees. Throughout Antero's history, our team has shown up every day recognizing that the work we do, and the energy we produce, are essential. We respond with flexibility, grit and determination which, combined with our employees' skills and perseverance, allow us to continue our operations safely and without interruption.

PEOPLE ARE OUR PURPOSE

Our work creates well-paying jobs, provides consistent royalty payments, invests in infrastructure and improves community resources. Because of our targeted operating portfolio, we are able to build long-term relationships with our neighbors, recognizing that we are dedicated to Appalachia for years to come. Partnering with the people of Appalachia has been our commitment for more than 10 years and we will continue to make a difference by respecting its people and land for generations to come.

Looking to the future, we are encouraged by the impact we can make. From a performance perspective, we are maintaining production this year despite a reduced capital budget, resulting in significant free cash flow. We are also well positioned to capitalize on strong liquids pricing due to our market share and global export opportunities. In 2021, we are on track to sell more than 50% of our NGLs and 30% of our natural gas into the global markets.

This ability to sell our product globally not only impacts our bottom line, but fulfills our purpose of positively impacting people with the energy we produce. According to the World Bank, 2.8 billion people are without access to clean cooking fuels and nearly 800 million people do not have access to electricity.

Energy poverty is a global crisis that can be solved. As one of the most integrated energy producers in the U.S., we are playing a significant role in distributing a more accessible, affordable and safer global energy supply to serve our most vulnerable populations.

AN OPERATOR OF CHOICE,

A CULTURE OF CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT

As an operator and employer of choice, we are committed to a culture of continuous improvement for our stakeholders. Innovation, collaboration and a drive to do better enabled us to improve our safety record and recycle or reuse more than 84% of our produced water.