Antero Resources : 2021 ESG Report

09/30/2022
2 02 1

PEOPLE. PERFORMANCE. PURPOSE.

Weverton Cliffs, near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

CONTENTS

3

FOUNDER AND CEO MESSAGE

5

OUR COMPANY

Our Company

ESG at Antero

Engaging Our Stakeholders

Our Approach to Reporting

Report Highlights

14IMPROVING ENERGY ACCESS

Defining Energy Poverty

Uses and Benefits of Natural Gas and LPG

Supporting Energy Access

18 SOCIAL

Social Impact

Community Engagement

Boosting Local Economies

Philanthropy and Volunteerism

Workplace Culture

Retention and Recruiting

Diversity and Inclusion Commitment

Health and Safety

Safety Performance and Improvement

Safety Training and Recognition

Emergency Preparedness

Contractor Safety Management

48ENVIRONMENT

Environmental Risk

Biodiversity Protection

Water Use and Conservation

Spill Prevention

Waste Management

Well Integrity

TCFD

Climate Governance

Climate Strategy

Risk Management

Targets and Roadmap

84GOVERNANCELeadership

Ethical Business Practices

Managing Risk

Cybersecurity

Partnering with Our Suppliers

96PERFORMANCE METRICS

107CONTENT INDICES

SASB Standards

UN Sustainable Development Goals

TCFD

DEAR STAKEHOLDERS,

The global need for reliable, affordable energy has never been greater. Increased demand in 2021/2022 and geopolitical disruptions in 2022 have prioritized energy security in the U.S. and abroad.

Antero Resources is well positioned to contribute to meeting that demand. Further, we will do so while prioritizing health and safety, as well as opportunities to improve our environment and the communities in which we are privileged to operate. These core values have driven Antero's success, and they will continue to guide our approach to risk management, operational transparency, and ultimately sustainable value creation for all of our stakeholders.

PEOPLE ARE OUR PURPOSE

While we are a company born in Colorado, we were raised in Appalachia, where we continue to make meaningful investments in our people and communities across West Virginia and Ohio. Antero is a reflection of our people, and we could not be prouder of our talented workforce, their integrity, and their commitment to our values.

Through our employee-led Antero Foundation, we are driving positive change in the communities where our team members and their families live and work. This platform brings us even closer to some of our most critical stakeholders and enables us to engage in a way that prioritizes the region's most important needs. It's our responsibility, as good corporate citizens, to give back, invest locally, and to support those in need.

Just as important as our investments in the community is our role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our people. Rigorous and comprehensive training programs are essential to our successful safety record. Through the implementation of these trainings, we have protected our workforce and our communities.

GLOBAL IMPACT

As the world grapples with the challenge of meeting global demand, supplies from safe, reliable partners are more important than ever. Antero is strategically positioned to continue to play a uniquely outsized role in meeting rising global demand. Antero is the nation's second largest liquids petroleum gas (LPG) producer and the fifth largest natural gas producer, it is our access to LPG and liquified natural gas (LNG) export capacity that gives us an advantage when it comes to meeting global demand.

Antero's access to LPG export facilities and its peer-leading firm transportation portfolio to LNG fairways delivers essential energy to our strategic partners. This puts Antero in a position of strength as a global energy leader, and we are ready to accelerate that growth in the years ahead.

While we are up to the challenge of meeting energy demands at home and abroad, it is important that we do not lose sight of what that means. Access to energy is life changing. It directly impacts an individual's health, safety, education, and prosperity. We take seriously our role in providing affordable energy to our customers across the globe, particularly those with the greatest need. For us, this issue goes beyond balance sheets - we are uniquely positioned to address energy poverty through the direct supply of affordable energy. That is a role we are proud to serve.

3

2021 ESG REPORT

A LOWER-CARBON FUTURE

Supplying low-carbon energy where it is needed most is one of several Antero priorities, and it is top-of-mind as we consider our energy future. We have made tremendous progress against our 2025 climate goals to date, but we know it is important to strengthen and expand those goals as progress is made. That is why we have added Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to our net zero 2025 goals.

Through continuous improvement initiatives and strategic investments in our operations, we are proud to report we have already achieved key goals ahead of our 2025 target and have made significant progress against others:

36%

39%

67%

65%

reduction in Scope 1

reduction in Scope 1

reduction in

reduction in methane

GHG emissions

GHG intensity

methane intensity

leak loss rate

Reductions highlight emissions performance from 2019-2021

Achieved climate goal

These achievements are important to our customers as it results in them purchasing the highest quality energy on the market, and they solidify Antero's low-carbon leadership.

We are well positioned for any challenges on the horizon and are excited for the opportunities that lay before Antero today. Through investments in our dedicated people, global positioning, and low-carbon strategies, we are further solidifying Antero's role as a key player in the energy industry for years to come. Thank you to our people and stakeholders for supporting us. We look forward to what's ahead for Antero.

Sincerely,

Paul M. Rady

Founder, Chairman, CEO and President

4

2021 ESG REPORT

OUR COMPANY

Antero's Regional Offices,

Bridgeport, WV

At Antero Resources, our employees are the core of our company and the people of Appalachia are at the heart of who we are. Our employees possess the skills and expertise needed to generate value year after year

and represent the true strength and competitive advantage of Antero. With our focus on health, safety, security and preservation of the environment (HSSE), Antero will continue to prioritize our people and the communities where we operate. As a result, Antero has earned a reputation as a safe and environmentally responsible operator and continues to be a local employer of choice.

Marcellus Shale

Antero holds over 424,000 net acres primarily located in northern West Virginia

Headquarters

Antero is headquartered in Denver, CO

Utica Shale

Antero holds over 78,000 net acres located in eastern Ohio

5

2021 ESG REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Antero Resources Corporation published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 23:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
