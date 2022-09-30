Antero Resources : 2021 ESG Report

DEAR STAKEHOLDERS,

The global need for reliable, affordable energy has never been greater. Increased demand in 2021/2022 and geopolitical disruptions in 2022 have prioritized energy security in the U.S. and abroad.

Antero Resources is well positioned to contribute to meeting that demand. Further, we will do so while prioritizing health and safety, as well as opportunities to improve our environment and the communities in which we are privileged to operate. These core values have driven Antero's success, and they will continue to guide our approach to risk management, operational transparency, and ultimately sustainable value creation for all of our stakeholders.

PEOPLE ARE OUR PURPOSE

While we are a company born in Colorado, we were raised in Appalachia, where we continue to make meaningful investments in our people and communities across West Virginia and Ohio. Antero is a reflection of our people, and we could not be prouder of our talented workforce, their integrity, and their commitment to our values.

Through our employee-led Antero Foundation, we are driving positive change in the communities where our team members and their families live and work. This platform brings us even closer to some of our most critical stakeholders and enables us to engage in a way that prioritizes the region's most important needs. It's our responsibility, as good corporate citizens, to give back, invest locally, and to support those in need.

Just as important as our investments in the community is our role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our people. Rigorous and comprehensive training programs are essential to our successful safety record. Through the implementation of these trainings, we have protected our workforce and our communities.

GLOBAL IMPACT

As the world grapples with the challenge of meeting global demand, supplies from safe, reliable partners are more important than ever. Antero is strategically positioned to continue to play a uniquely outsized role in meeting rising global demand. Antero is the nation's second largest liquids petroleum gas (LPG) producer and the fifth largest natural gas producer, it is our access to LPG and liquified natural gas (LNG) export capacity that gives us an advantage when it comes to meeting global demand.

Antero's access to LPG export facilities and its peer-leading firm transportation portfolio to LNG fairways delivers essential energy to our strategic partners. This puts Antero in a position of strength as a global energy leader, and we are ready to accelerate that growth in the years ahead.

While we are up to the challenge of meeting energy demands at home and abroad, it is important that we do not lose sight of what that means. Access to energy is life changing. It directly impacts an individual's health, safety, education, and prosperity. We take seriously our role in providing affordable energy to our customers across the globe, particularly those with the greatest need. For us, this issue goes beyond balance sheets - we are uniquely positioned to address energy poverty through the direct supply of affordable energy. That is a role we are proud to serve.