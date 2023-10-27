Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation

October 26, 2023

Antero Resources

2

Drilling and Completion Efficiencies

Increasing Pumping Hours per Day…

20.0

22.2

18.0

17.1

16.0

2023

14.0

11.7

12.0

June

10.0

8.0

6.0

Increases Completion Stages per Day…

Company

16.0 Stages

Record

10.8 Company

Record

2023

5.8

March

2019 2020 2021 2022 YTD

Daily

2019 2020 2021 2022

YTD

Daily

2023

Record

2023

Record

Significantly Reduces Cycle Time per Pad (1)

427

Company

Record (2)

160

129 Days

June

2023

2019

2020

2021

2022

YTD 2023

Record

Antero Resources

Note: Percentage increase or decrease arrows represent change from 2019 to YTD 2023 as of 9/30/2023.

3

1)

Cycle time represents days from surface spud date to first production date.

2)

Cycle time record excludes single "step out" wells or wells drilled and completed on pads with 5 wells or less.

Increased Production Guidance

Drilling and completion efficiencies combined with strong

well performance translates to higher production

2023 Production Guidance (MMcfe/d)

Maintenance Capital ($MM)

3,275

3,400

4%

Increase

$925

$875

Material

Reduction

Initial Guidance

Updated Guidance

2023 Guidance

2024E

Range

Antero Resources

4

AR Has the Largest Low Cost Inventory

Appalachia Sub-$2.75/Mcfe Inventory

(Years - Locations Based on 3rd Party Data)

Years

25

Includes $17 Bn of Acquisitions Since 2021

22

(six separate transactions)

20

1616

15 Includes

~$340 MM

12

of Organic

10

Leasing

Since 2021

6

5

5

-

AR

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

Peer rationale for M&A:

Inventory

Gulf Coast/LNG market access

Balance Sheet Repair

Antero Resources

5

Source: Enverus - September 2023.

U.S. Exports of Propane Hit Record Highs in 2023

U.S. Exports of Propane/Propylene, Quarterly Average (MMBbl/d)

MMBbl/d

Weekly Record High Set on October 6, 2023 of 2.129 MMBbl/d

1.8

2021

2022

2023

2020

1.7

Western Economies

2023 Avg YTD:

1.60 MMBbl/d

Reopening

1.6

2022 Avg: 1.35 MMBbl/d

1.5

COVID 'Normal' and

China

1.4

China Lockdowns

Reopening

Initial COVID Onset

1.3

1.2

1.1

2021 Avg: 1.18 MMBbl/d

1.0

2020 Avg: 1.15 MMBbl/d

0.9

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Antero Resources

Source: EIA

6

U.S. Propane Stocks and Propane Days of Supply

Propane Inventories Just Above 5-Year Historical Range

as Exports Ramp to Record Highs

MMBbl

Current High Inventories Due To:

Lack of Winter 2022-2023 Weather

110

US PDH Outages

Current 2023 Inventories:+16 MMBbls

100

(+18%) Above 5-Year Average

Now Offset by:

90

Strong US Exports

Driven by Demand

from China Reopening

Despite High Absolute Propane Stocks, Days of Supply

Remains Within 5-Year Range

Days

60

Consistent Domestic Demand and

2023: +1 Day Above

Growing Exports Require Higher

Propane Stocks

5-Year Average

50

80

70

60

2023

5-Year Range (2018-2022)

50

5-Year Average

40

30

20

2023

5-Year Range (2018-2022)

40

2022

30

5-Year Average

10

20

0 Days of Supply = Total Propane Stocks / (Domestic Demand + Exports)

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul

Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Antero Resources

Source: US EIA

7

China PDH Buildout Continues

China has Added 120 MBbl/d of China PDH Demand Capacity in 2023,

340 MBbl/d More to be Added by End of 2024

MMBbl/d

Globally Planned PDH Units

China's Planned 2023/2024 PDH Units

0.3

China

North America

Middle East

Rest of Asia

Europe

0.2

0.1

0.0

2023

2024

In Service PDH Unit - Guangdong Province

Antero Resources

Source: Argus, Energy Aspects

8

Rig Count Declines Have Accelerated in Key Producing Basins

Antero Resources

Source: S&P Global Commodity Insights, RigData

9

Dramatic Reduction in Activity Will Limit Production Growth

U.S. Natural Gas Basin Drilling Rigs (Appalachia + Haynesville)

160

53% Decline

41% Decline

140

120

in rigs

in rigs

100

80

2023:

60

2019 / 2020:

40

Primarily Haynesville

Primarily Appalachia rigs

rigs with higher

20

with lower base decline

base decline

0

U.S. Natural Gas Production (Bcf/d)

105

100

Current:

95

Production

Flattening…

90

85

2019 / 2020:

80

(5)-(10)% decline in

75

natural gas production

Antero Resources

Source: Platts Analytics.

10

