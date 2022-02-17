Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Antero Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AR   US03674X1063

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

(AR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Antero Resources : Q4 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

02/17/2022 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Legal Disclaimer

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under AR's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this presentation regarding activities, events or developments AR expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding expected results, future commodity prices, future production targets, completion of natural gas or natural gas liquids transportation projects, future earnings, future capital spending plans, improved and/or increasing capital efficiency, continued utilization of existing infrastructure, gas marketability, estimated realized natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil prices, acreage quality, access to multiple gas markets, expected drilling and development plans (including the number, type, lateral length and location of wells to be drilled, the number and type of drilling rigs and the number of wells per pad), projected well costs and cost savings initiatives, future financial position, future technical improvements, future marketing and asset monetization opportunities, the amount and timing of any contingent payments, the participation level of our drilling partner and the financial and operational results to be achieved as a result of the drilling partnership, estimated Free Cash Flow and the key assumptions underlying its projection and AR's environmental goals are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Although AR believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, AR expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition, many of the standards and metrics used in preparing this release and the ESG Report continue to evolve and are based on management expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation but should not be considered guarantees. The standards and metrics used, and the expectations and assumptions they are based on, have not been verified by any third party. In addition, while we seek to align these disclosures with the recommendations of various third-party frameworks, such as the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"), we cannot guarantee strict adherence to these framework recommendations. Additionally, our disclosures based on these frameworks may change due to revisions in framework requirements, availability of information, changes in our business or applicable governmental policy, or other factors, some of which may be beyond our control. The calculation of methane leak loss rate disclosed in this release conforms with ONE Future protocol, which is based on the EPA Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program. With respect to its Scope 1 emissions goal, Antero Resources anticipates achieving Net Zero Scope 1 emissions by 2025 through operational efficiencies and the purchase of carbon offsets. Scope 1 emissions are the Company's direct greenhouse gas emissions, and Scope 2 emissions are the Company's indirect greenhouse gas emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat or cooling; however, such goals are aspirational and we could face unexpected material costs as a result of our efforts to meet these goals.

AR cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to the exploration for and the development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AR's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity risks and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in AR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

This release and the ESG Report contain statements based on hypothetical or severely adverse scenarios and assumptions, and these statements should not necessarily be viewed as being representative of current or actual risk or forecasts of expected risk. These scenarios cannot account for the entire realm of possible risks and have been selected based on what we believe to be a reasonable range of possible circumstances based on information currently available to us and the reasonableness of assumptions inherent in certain scenarios; however, our selection of scenarios may change over time as circumstances change. While future events discussed in this release or the report may be significant, any significance should not be read as necessarily rising to the level of materiality of certain disclosures included in Antero Resources' SEC filings. The goals discussed in this earnings presentation are aspirational; we could face unexpected material costs as a result of our efforts to meet these goals and may ultimately meet such goals through the purchase of offsets or credits and not reductions in our actual GHG emissions. Moreover, given uncertainties related to the use of emerging technologies, the state of markets for and the availability of verified quality carbon offsets, we cannot predict whether or not we will be able to timely meet these goals, if at all. Moreover, with regards to our participation in, or certification under, various frameworks, we may incur certain costs associated with such frameworks and cannot guarantee that such participation or certification will have the intended results on our or our products' ESG profile.

Any forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and AR undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This presentation also includes (i) Free Cash Flow, (ii) Adjusted EBITDAX, (iii) Adjusted EBITDAX Margin, (iv) Net Debt and (v) leverage which are a financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Antero Non-GAAP Measures" for definitions of these measures as well as certain additional information regarding these measures.

Antero Resources Corporation is denoted as "AR" in the presentation and Antero Midstream Corporation is denoted

as "AM", which are their respective New York Stock Exchange ticker symbols.

2

2022 Activity Summary

60-65 Net Wells Completed

50

45

40

13,800' Average Lateral

35

30

25

20

15

1255 Average BTU

10

5

0

3.5

3.2 - 3.3 Bcfe/d

3.4

Average Production

3.3

4%-5%Exit-to-Exit Production

3.2

Growth (4Q21/4Q20)

3.1

3.0

Well Completions

~65% of well

completions in 2H 2022

1H 2022

2H 2022

Production (Bcfe/d)

3.4

3.2

3.3

3.1

1H 2022

2H 2022

3

2021 Capital vs. 2022 Capital Budget

Antero's 2022 capital budget is in line with 2021 capital, adjusted for inflation, local sand savings and higher Antero working interest in its Drilling Partnership

2021 Capital to 2022 Capital Budget Reconciliation

($MM) $800

$750

$700

$650

$600

$550

$500

$450

$400

$350

Vertical

Integration Drives

Costs Lower

$601

Key Inflation Impacts:

  • Increased costs of steel (casing and tubulars)
  • Increased civil costs
  • Increased costs of diesel, rentals and chemicals

Additional

Capital

Accretive to AR

Cash Flow

$700

$675

$300

2021 D&C Capital (1)

Inflation

Local Sand Savings

Increased WI on

2022 D&C Capital

Drilling Partnership

Budget

1)

Represents drilling and completion capital as provided in cash flow from investing activities for the year ended December 31, 2021.

4

Peer Leading Premium Core Drilling Inventory

Antero's technical and management teams have performed an extensive update on acreage positions, undrilled locations, well performance and EURs across the basin

  • Led to division of the SW Marcellus and Ohio Utica into Premium Core and Tier 2 Core acres

Premium Core Marcellus Inventory:

  • ~4,700 undeveloped locations
  • AR holds ~1,550 locations, or 33% (1)
  • AR holds ~925 liquids locations, or 38% Premium Core Utica Inventory:
  • ~800 undeveloped locations
  • AR holds ~180 locations, or 23%

Premium Liquids-Rich

Core Undrilled Locations

Peers

62%

AR

38%

Tier 2 Core Marcellus Inventory:

  • ~1,600 undeveloped locations
  • AR holds ~120 locations, or 7%

Southwest Appalachia Core

Utica Core

SW Marcellus

Core

Antero Leasehold & Minerals

Drilled Wells

(1) Notes: AR drilling inventory as of 12/31/2021. Industry location count based on Antero technical analysis of undeveloped acreage in the core of the Marcellus and Ohio Utica Shales. Average lateral length

5

on Antero count increased ~1,000 feet from 12/31/2020 average.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Antero Resources Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 16:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
05:03aAntero Resources Swings to Q4 Adjusted Earnings as Revenue Rises; Board Approves $1 Bil..
MT
02/16ANTERO RESOURCES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16ANTERO RESOURCES : Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Announces 2022 Guidance and Return of C..
PU
02/16ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE : AR) announces an Equity Buyback for $1,000 million wo..
CI
02/16Antero Resources Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Dece..
CI
02/16ANTERO RESOURCES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/16Earnings Flash (AR) ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $2.39B, vs. Street ..
MT
02/16Antero Resources Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
02/16Antero Resources Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Announces 2022 Guidance and Return of ..
PR
02/16Antero Resources Corporation Provides Production Guidance for the Second Half and Year ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 595 M - -
Net income 2022 1 057 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,29x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 6 363 M 6 363 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 506
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Antero Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 20,22 $
Average target price 26,71 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul M. Rady Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael N. Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Aaron S. G. Merrick Chief Administrative Officer
Diana O. Hoff Senior Vice President-Operations
Yvette K. Schultz Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & SVP-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION15.54%6 348
CONOCOPHILLIPS24.98%117 475
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.82%65 400
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.03%63 460
CNOOC LIMITED22.29%56 205
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.32%54 315