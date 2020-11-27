Antevenio S A : Call of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, Antevenio S.A., December 31, 2020

ANTEVENIO, S.A. CALL OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS GENERAL MEETING By resolution of the Board of Directors of Antevenio, S.A. (the ¨Company") the shareholders are hereby called to an Extraordinary Shareholders General Meeting that will take place on first call at 10:00 hours on December 31st, 2020 (GMT+1) in Madrid C/ Apolonio Morales 13C. Alternatively, if the required quorum was not met, the meeting will take place on second call in the same place and at the same time on January 4, 2021 so that the relevant resolutions on the matters that are included in the following agenda may be dealt with, deliberated and adopted, if that is the case. AGENDA First.- Conversion of share premium into voluntary reserves. Second.- Delegation of Powers Third.- Questions and requests Fourth.- Drafting, reading and approval, if the case, of the minutes of the meeting. Right of Attendance The holders of at least a number of shares that is equivalent to one-thousandth of the share capital that have registered their shares five (5) days prior to the date on which the General Meeting is to be held and that meet the remaining requisites required by the By-laws, shall be entitled to attend the General Meeting. This right to attend may be delegated in accordance with that established on this subject in the Law of Capital Companies and in the By-laws. In case that on the date of the meeting there are mobility restrictions in place that prevent shareholders from attending in person and provided that specific legal provisions have been approved to that effect, the Company shall establish a system for attendance by video or by multiple telephone conference. Shareholders who wish to attend by these means shall inform the Company, fulfill the requirements indicated in the previous paragraphs and request the information for attendance by sending an electronic mail to the address accionistas@antevenio.com, with a copy to legal@antevenio.com, after which they will be provided with all the instructions regarding the platform, technical requirements and other information needed to attend the Meeting. Right of Representation Any shareholder which is entitled to attend may be represented at the General Meeting under the terms provided in the Companies Act and in the By-laws. The representation shall be granted in writing specifically for each Meeting. In any case, it is not possible to have more than one representative at the Meeting. The representation may always be revoked and personal attendance at the Meeting by the represented shareholder will be deemed a revocation of the representation.

When granted remotely, the representation will only be valid if made through postal correspondence sending to the domicile established for the holding of the meeting the attendance card sent by the depository entity, duly signed and completed by the shareholder or by using the form that the Company has on its website (www.antevenio.com) for proxy voting and remote voting. In order to be valid, the representation, granted or communicated in compliance with that previously established, shall have to be received by the Company before 23:59 h. of the third day prior to that foreseen for the holding of the meeting on first call. In case that on the date of the meeting there are mobility restrictions in place that prevent shareholders from attending in person, the representation granted in a duly signed document and sent by the shareholder together with its National Identification document (DNI/NIE) or equivalent document to the e-mail address accionistas@antevenio.comwith a copy to the legal@antevenio.comwith the same requirements and the same time period set forth in the previous paragraphs, clearly indicating the e-mail address to which the response must be sent, shall be deemed valid. Right to Information Shareholders may, from the time of publication of this call until the holding of the General Meeting, consult the following documents on the Company's website (www.antevenio.com): Supporting Report regarding the capital increase through non-monetary contributions, which includes the full text of the proposed amendment of article 5 of the By-laws. Report issued by the independent expert appointed by the Madrid Companies Registry on the non-monetary contribution pursuant to art. 67 of the Companies Act. The notice of the call. The proposed resolutions on the points set forth in the agenda of this call of the Shareholders General Meeting. The form of the attendance card and the proxy form, as well as the form of long-distance voting for the Shareholders General Meeting. Additionally, under articles 287 and 300.2 of the Companies Act, from the publication of this call, any shareholder may examine at the registered office, as well as request delivery or sending, free of charge, of the Report of the Board of Directors on the capital increase through non-monetary contributions, which includes the full text of the proposed amendment to the By-laws, as well as the Report of the independent expert appointed by the Madrid Companies Registry on the non-monetary contribution. Likewise, until the seventh day prior to that scheduled for the holding of the Meeting, the shareholders may request from the Board of Directors the information or clarifications that they deem necessary, or formulate in writing the questions that they consider appropriate regarding the matters included in the agenda, pursuant to article 197 of the Companies Act. During the General Meeting, the shareholders may verbally request the information or clarifications they deem appropriate regarding the matters included on the agenda. All requests for documentation and/or information must include the personal data of the applicant (in particular, the name and surname of the shareholder or company name and the indication of the shares of which it owns), together with a copy of his Identity Document or equivalent document as well as the attendance card issued by the depositary entity duly signed and completed by the shareholder at the email address accionistas@antevenio.com

with a copy to the email address legal@antevenio.com, clearly indicating the email address to which the response should be sent. In case that between the date of this call and the date of the meeting there are mobility restrictions in place that prevent shareholders from going personally to the Company's domicile to exercise the above-mentioned rights or from attending in person at the meeting, shareholders may request the Company to send by email the documents referred to in this section. Such request shall be made by e-mail to the e-mail addresses referred to in the previous paragraph. Shareholders may also consult the indicated documents on the Company website (www.antevenio.com). Supplement and Proposals Shareholders who represent at least five (5%) of the share capital may request that a supplement to the call, including one or more of the points on the agenda, be published. This right must be exercised by means of a reliable notice that must be received at the corporate domicile of the Company (C/ Marqués de Riscal nº 11, 4ª planta, 28010 Madrid) within five (5) days following the publication of this call. The supplement to the call must be published at least 15 days prior to the date set for the Shareholders General Meeting. In case that between the date of this call and the date of the meeting there are mobility restrictions in place that prevent shareholders from going personally to the Company's domicile to exercise the above-mentioned rights or from attending in person at the meeting, shareholders who represent at least 5% of the share capital must send verifiable notice under the terms referred to in the previous paragraph, including the documents duly signed and sent by the shareholder(s) together with their National Identification Document (DNI/NIE) or its equivalent to the e-mailaccionistas@antevenio.com, with copy to legal@antevenio.com, with the same requirements and the same period set forth in the previous paragraphs, indicating with clarity the e-mail address to which the response must be sent. The aforementioned is without prejudice to the right of all shareholders to present alternative proposals during the General Meeting or raise other points that do not need to be included on the agenda under the Companies Act. Right to Vote Those shareholders entitled to attend may vote on the proposals related to the points on the agenda by attending personally (either physically or by telematics means, if that is the case) or delivering or sending by postal correspondence to the Company a copy of its Identity Document or equivalent document, the attendance card and vote duly signed, together with, if that is the case, the vote form made available by the Company on its website. In order to be valid, the vote cast by means of delivery, postal correspondence or e-mail must be received by the Company before 23:59 h. of the third day prior to that foreseen for the holding of the General Meeting on first call. In case that on the date of the meeting there are mobility restrictions in place that prevent shareholders from attending in person, the vote will be validly cast if the documents referred to in the previous paragraph are sent by e-mail to accionistas@antevenio.com, with a copy to legal@antevenio.comwith the requirements and terms referred to in the previous paragraph. Likewise, the shareholders are informed that the distance vote shall be left without effect by subsequent and express revocation within the period established for casting and through

the same means used for voting or by attending at the General Meeting, as well as in case of disposal of the shares of which the Company has knowledge. Similarly, shareholders who vote remotely shall be deemed to be present for purpose of the constitution of the General Meeting. Date of the meeting The shareholders are informed that the required quorum is expected to be met on the first call. In Barcelona, on November 27, 2020, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Fernando Rodés Vilà.