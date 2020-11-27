ANTEVENIO, S.A.

RESOLUTIONS TO BE PROPOSED TO THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 31, 2020

First.- Conversion of share premium into voluntary reserves.

The Company has a share premium in the balance sheet of 21,974,179.66 euros and negative voluntary reserves of -9,317,516 euros. Additionally, in 2020 it was necessary to activate a depreciation of the investments in the French and USA subsidiaries which will have a negative impact in the 2020 results.

Certain public administrations do not take into account the share premium (nor the share capital) when calculating the net equity of companies with which they enter into agreements or to which they give financial aid.

In order that the criteria used by public administrations do not harm the Company and its subsidiaries and the latter can continue to meet the requirements demanded by said administrations, it is proposed to convert the entire share premium (21,974,179.66 euros) into voluntary reserves, with effect as of the date of adoption of the agreement. Said conversion will be completely neutral for the Company in terms of the total value of the equity in the balance sheet, which will remain the same, but will generate the aforementioned positive effect, so shareholders are proposed to approve it.

Second.- Delegation of Powers.

It is proposed to authorize each and every one of the members of the Board of Directors in order that any of them jointly and severally and with one sole signature be able to appear before a Notary Public and execute as many public and private documents that were necessary for the registration of the preceding resolutions, thereby being able to perform rectifications and clarifications or remedy the omissions that were necessary or appropriate in order to achieve, if the case, their corresponding inscription in the Mercantile Registry or any other Registry, Body and Administrative Entity that corresponds, as well as request the partial inscription of the adopted resolutions in conformity with that set forth in Article 63 of the Regulation of the Mercantile Registry. Likewise, they will be especially authorized to proceed with all the steps that are necessary and/or appropriate as an entity the shares of which are admitted to trade on the Euronext-Growth in Paris.

***