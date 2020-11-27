Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Antevenio, S.A.    ALANT   ES0109429037

ANTEVENIO, S.A.

(ALANT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antevenio S A : Resolutions to be proposed to the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on December 31, 2020

11/27/2020 | 08:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANTEVENIO, S.A.

RESOLUTIONS TO BE PROPOSED TO THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 31, 2020

First.- Conversion of share premium into voluntary reserves.

The Company has a share premium in the balance sheet of 21,974,179.66 euros and negative voluntary reserves of -9,317,516 euros. Additionally, in 2020 it was necessary to activate a depreciation of the investments in the French and USA subsidiaries which will have a negative impact in the 2020 results.

Certain public administrations do not take into account the share premium (nor the share capital) when calculating the net equity of companies with which they enter into agreements or to which they give financial aid.

In order that the criteria used by public administrations do not harm the Company and its subsidiaries and the latter can continue to meet the requirements demanded by said administrations, it is proposed to convert the entire share premium (21,974,179.66 euros) into voluntary reserves, with effect as of the date of adoption of the agreement. Said conversion will be completely neutral for the Company in terms of the total value of the equity in the balance sheet, which will remain the same, but will generate the aforementioned positive effect, so shareholders are proposed to approve it.

Second.- Delegation of Powers.

It is proposed to authorize each and every one of the members of the Board of Directors in order that any of them jointly and severally and with one sole signature be able to appear before a Notary Public and execute as many public and private documents that were necessary for the registration of the preceding resolutions, thereby being able to perform rectifications and clarifications or remedy the omissions that were necessary or appropriate in order to achieve, if the case, their corresponding inscription in the Mercantile Registry or any other Registry, Body and Administrative Entity that corresponds, as well as request the partial inscription of the adopted resolutions in conformity with that set forth in Article 63 of the Regulation of the Mercantile Registry. Likewise, they will be especially authorized to proceed with all the steps that are necessary and/or appropriate as an entity the shares of which are admitted to trade on the Euronext-Growth in Paris.

***

Disclaimer

Antevenio SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 13:14:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ANTEVENIO, S.A.
08:15aANTEVENIO S A : Resolutions to be proposed to the Extraordinary Shareholders Mee..
PU
08:13aANTEVENIO S A : Call of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, Anteven..
PU
07:05aANTEVENIO S A : Tarjeta de asistencia para la Junta General Extraordinaria de An..
PU
10/08ANTEVENIO S A : 2020 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
10/08ANTEVENIO S A : Interim Financial Statements for the Period ended 30 June 2020(1..
PU
10/08ANTEVENIO S A : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2020 (08/10..
PU
10/08ANTEVENIO S A : 2020 half-year earnings (08/10/2020)
PU
10/08ANTEVENIO, S.A. : Half-year results
CO
09/09ANTEVENIO S A : Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' M..
PU
09/04ANTEVENIO, S.A. : Press Release
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 40,5 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net income 2020 -5,30 M -6,31 M -6,31 M
Net Debt 2020 10,2 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 21,1 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 9,34%
Chart ANTEVENIO, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Antevenio, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTEVENIO, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,80 €
Last Close Price 4,22 €
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Monge Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Rodés Vilà Chairman
Jesus Mera Chief Operating Officer
Rubén Orta Group Chief Technology Officer
David Rodés Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANTEVENIO, S.A.-42.03%21
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-20.80%13 795
AUTOHOME INC.27.28%12 127
WPP PLC-30.39%12 037
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-4.44%11 271
WEIBO CORPORATION-5.89%9 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ