Antevenio: continued upturn during the first half of the year, with +30% pro forma revenue growth

Madrid, July 28, 2021 - 8:00am - The Antevenio Group (ISIN ES0109429037), an innovative data-driven communication, marketing and e-commerce company operating in Southern Europe and the Americas, is today reporting its consolidated revenues for the first half of 2021, ended June 30, 2021. Reported consolidated revenues pro forma revenues (3) In million euros H1 2021 H1 2020 H1 2020 Var. % Publishing 3.1 2.7 2.7 +15% Technology and Marketing Services 6.9 5.2 6.4 +8% Digital Media Trading 40.4 2.8 28.9 +40% Consolidated revenues (1) 45.5 10.2 34.9 +30% Net revenues (2) 45.2 10.1 34.7 +30% (1) Excluding intragroup sales: €4,9m (2) Revenues less discounts on advertising sales (3) Pro forma revenues including full year Rebold sales and excluding intra-group sales Upturn confirmed during the first half of 2021 Following on from the last two quarters of 2020, Antevenio is confirming the upturn in business, with consolidated revenues of €45.5m, up 30% versus pro forma revenues for the first half of 2020. The progress with revenues is being driven in particular by the robust trends seen for the subsidiaries in Latin America and the development of the Digital Media Trading business. The core trends from H1 2021 for each division are as follows: - Upturn in the Publishing division (content creation through the Group's four main vertical portals: travel, fashion, learning and health / lifestyle) with +15% pro forma growth to €3.1m. - Slight increase for the Marketing Services and Technology division (email marketing, monitoring, analytics, e-commerce and related services), with pro forma revenues up +8% to €6.9m. The upturn in this business is currently focused primarily on Europe, reflected in a more modest level of global growth. The percentage of new business linked to e-commerce is growing very quickly, thanks in particular to new clients in Italy, Mexico and the US, in addition to achieving Amazon Advertising Partner status. - Strong growth for Digital Media Trading (media purchasing-sales activities, programmatic marketing, content marketing and affiliation), up +40% (€40.4m of revenues). This figure compares with a full-year figure of around €64m in 2020 (63.7) and 2019 (64.3), reflecting a strong trend that is not linked to a post-crisis catch-up effect. Specifically, this division's progress has been driven by the programmatic advertising business and performance-linked campaigns. The geographical breakdown of sales reflects an acceleration of the outperformance in Latin America (29% of sales, versus 20% in 2020) and support for the Group's growth in the United States (43% vs 41% in 2020), limiting the percentage for Europe (28% vs 38% in 2020). Outlook ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Against the backdrop of a still fragile economic recovery, Antevenio's increasingly data-driven marketing solutions are designed to meet brands' needs for targeting, responsiveness and efficiency. Through this positioning that is aligned with the market, the Group is positive about business for the second half of the year