  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Anthem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   US0367521038

ANTHEM, INC.

(ANTM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
502.63 USD   -3.87%
04:59pANTHEM : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS, REFLECTING STRONG MOMENTUM ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS - Form 8-K/A
PU
08:18aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Anthem's Price Target to $574 From $453, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/21Credit Suisse Raises Anthem's Price Target to $584 from $518, Notes 'Strong' Start to 2022, Says Guidance Remains Conservative; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

ANTHEM : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS, REFLECTING STRONG MOMENTUM ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS - Form 8-K/A

04/22/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
ANTHEM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS,

REFLECTING STRONG MOMENTUM ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS

First quarter GAAP net income was $7.39 per share, including net negative adjustment items of $0.86 per share. Adjusted net income was $8.25* per share.

Operating revenue grew by 18.0% over the prior year quarter to $37.9 billion.

Operating gain grew by 13.2% over the prior year quarter to $2.4 billion.

Medical enrollment increased by 3.3 million members year-over-year and 1.4 million members sequentially to 46.8 million members.

Second quarter 2022 dividend of $1.28 per share declared to shareholders.

Indianapolis, Ind. - April 20, 2022 - Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) reported first quarter 2022 results reflecting strong financial performance, including double-digit top and bottom line growth.

"Our strong momentum across all our businesses is evidence that our transformation to become a lifetime, trusted health partner continues to drive our growth and accelerate our capabilities focused on whole person health," said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO. "The shared commitment of our more than 98,000 associates to our purpose to improve the health of humanity, is both profound and powerful, and inspires a culture of performance that remains focused on customers and communities we serve."

The Company now expects GAAP net income to be greater than $26.43 per share, including approximately $1.97 per share of net unfavorable items. The Company now expects full-year adjusted net income to be greater than $28.40 per share, based on stronger than expected first quarter results.

*

Refer to GAAP reconciliation tables on page 13.

1

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings Per Share: GAAP net income was $7.39 per share in the first quarter, including net negative adjustment items of $0.86 per share. Adjusted net income was $8.25* per share, up 17.7% from $7.01 in the same period a year ago.

*

Please refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables on page 13.

Membership: Medical enrollment totaled approximately 46.8 million members as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 3.3 million, or 7.5 percent from the prior year quarter. Government Business enrollment increased by 2.1 million lives compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by organic growth in the Medicaid business, aided by the suspension of eligibility recertification efforts in our markets, the acquisitions of MMM and Paramount Advantage, the launch of HealthyBlue in North Carolina, and organic growth in Medicare Advantage. Commercial & Specialty Business enrollment increased by 1.1 million year over year primarily driven by strong sales in both fee-based and risk-based businesses.

During the first quarter of 2022, medical enrollment increased by 1.4 million lives driven by organic growth in our Commercial fee-based business, the acquisition of Paramount Advantage's Medicaid members in Ohio, and growth in Individual Medicare Advantage enrollment.

Operating Revenue: Operating revenue was $37.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.8 billion, or 18.0 percent, from the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher premium revenue due to membership growth in Medicaid, the acquisitions of MMM and Paramount, growth in Medicare Advantage and Commercial risk-based membership, and premium rate increases to cover overall cost trends. The increase was further attributable to growth in pharmacy product revenue within IngenioRx.

Benefit Expense Ratio:The benefit expense ratio was 86.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 50 basis points versus the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the continued shift in mix of business, as Anthem has grown Government Business, which has a higher benefit expense ratio, faster than the Commercial & Specialty risk business.

Medical claims reserves established at December 31, 2021, developed in line with the Company's expectations as of the first quarter of 2022.

Days in Claims Payable:Days in Claims Payable was 46.9 days as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 1.7 days from December 31, 2021 and unchanged compared to March 31, 2021.

SG&A Expense Ratio: The SG&A expense ratio was 11.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 70 basis points from 12.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by operating expense leverage associated with growth in operating revenue, partially offset by increased spend to support growth.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was approximately $2.5 billion, or 1.4 times net income in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $36 million as compared to the prior year quarter. The year-on-year increase was driven by an increase in net income, partially offset by the impact of working capital changes.

Share Repurchase Program: During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock for $545 million, at a weighted average price of $453.32. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $3.6 billion of Board-approved share repurchase authorization remaining.

2

Cash Dividend:During the first quarter of 2022, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $309 million.

On April 19, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2022 dividend to shareholders of $1.28 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

Investment Portfolio & Capital Position:During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net losses of $151 million. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net losses of $4 million. These amounts are excluded from adjusted earnings per share.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company's net unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio was $755 million, consisting primarily of fixed maturity securities. As of March 31, 2022 cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $1.4 billion.

3

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Anthem, Inc. has four reportable segments: Commercial & Specialty Business (comprised of Individual, Group risk-based, Group fee-based, and BlueCard businesses); Government Business (comprised of the Medicaid, Medicare, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); IngenioRx; and Other (comprised of the Diversified Business Group and corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).

Anthem, Inc.

Reportable Segment Highlights

(Unaudited)

(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31
2022 2021 Change

Operating Revenue

Commercial & Specialty Business

$ 10,269 $ 9,491 8.2%

Government Business

23,758 19,283 23.2%

IngenioRx

6,683 5,862 14.0%

Other

3,221 2,370 35.9%

Eliminations

(6,045 ) (4,908 ) 23.2%

Total Operating Revenue1

$ 37,886 $ 32,098 18.0%

Operating Gain

Commercial & Specialty Business

$ 1,082 $ 1,268 (14.7)%

Government Business

789 478 65.1%

IngenioRx

398 407 (2.2)%

Other

178 8 NM

Total Operating Gain1

$ 2,447 $ 2,161 13.2%

Operating Margin

Commercial & Specialty Business

10.5 % 13.4 % (290) bp

Government Business

3.3 % 2.5 % 80 bp

IngenioRx

6.0 % 6.9 % (90) bp

Total Operating Margin1

6.5 % 6.7 % (20) bp
1.

See "Basis of Presentation" on page 6 herein.

2.

"NM" = calculation not meaningful.

Commercial & Specialty Business: Operating gain in the Commercial & Specialty Business segment totaled $1,082 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $186 million from $1,268 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the net unfavorable effect of COVID and increased spend to support growth and innovation. These impacts were partially offset by the positive contribution from growth in risk-based and fee-based membership.

Government Business: Operating gain in the Government Business segment was $789 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $311 million from $478 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the acquisition of MMM, membership growth in Medicaid, improved risk revenue in Medicare, and out-of-period items in Medicaid. These impacts were partially offset by increased spend in support of growth.

IngenioRx: Operating gain was $398 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $9 million from $407 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the non-recurrence of a favorable out-of-period adjustment in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the impact of higher prescription volume resulting from growth in integrated medical and pharmacy members.

4

Other: The Company reported an operating gain of $178 million in the Other segment for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $170 million from $8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by improved performance in the Diversified Business Group's Affiliated and Unaffiliated earnings and the acquisition of myNEXUS in April 2021. This increase in operating gain was further driven by changes in unallocated corporate costs year-over-year.

5

Basis of Presentation

1.

Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and selling, general and administrative expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to page 13 for the GAAP reconciliation tables.

2.

Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT") to discuss the company's first quarter results and outlook. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 (Domestic) 800-813-5525 (Domestic Replay)
312-470-0178 (International) 203-369-3346 (International Replay)

The access code for today's conference call is3972058. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT today, until the end of the day on May 20, 2022. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.antheminc.com under the "Investors" link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

Anthem Contacts:
Investor Relations Media
Stephen Tanal Leslie Porras
Stephen.Tanal@anthem.com Leslie.Porras@anthem.com

6

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves approximately 118 million people, including nearly 47 million within its family of health plans. Delivering health beyond healthcare, Anthem is expanding from being a partner in health benefits to a lifetime, trusted health partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

7

Anthem, Inc.

Membership Summary

(Unaudited and in Thousands)

Change from

Medical Membership

March 31,
2022 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2021 		March 31,
2021 		December 31,
2021

Commercial & Specialty Business

Individual

818 731 759 11.9 % 7.8 %

Group Risk-Based

4,028 3,837 4,006 5.0 % 0.5 %

Commercial Risk-Based

4,846 4,568 4,765 6.1 % 1.7 %

BlueCard®

6,370 6,166 6,178 3.3 % 3.1 %

Group Fee-Based

20,148 19,515 19,395 3.2 % 3.9 %

Commercial Fee-Based

26,518 25,681 25,573 3.3 % 3.7 %

Total Commercial & Specialty Business

31,364 30,249 30,338 3.7 % 3.4 %

Government Business

Medicare Advantage

1,921 1,538 1,859 24.9 % 3.3 %

Medicare Supplement

939 930 952 1.0 % (1.4 )%

Total Medicare

2,860 2,468 2,811 15.9 % 1.7 %

Medicaid

10,919 9,172 10,600 19.0 % 3.0 %

Federal Employees Health Benefits

1,632 1,632 1,625 - % 0.4 %

Total Government Business

15,411 13,272 15,036 16.1 % 2.5 %

Total Medical Membership

46,775 43,521 45,374 7.5 % 3.1 %

Other Membership

Life and Disability Members

4,679 4,766 4,782 (1.8 )% (2.2 )%

Dental Members

6,649 6,599 6,674 0.8 % (0.4 )%

Dental Administration Members

1,588 1,488 1,491 6.7 % 6.5 %

Vision Members

9,211 7,798 8,031 18.1 % 14.7 %

Medicare Part D Standalone Members

279 450 438 (38.0 )% (36.3 )%

8

Anthem, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended
March 31
2022 2021 Change

Revenues

Premiums

$ 32,785 $ 27,676 18.5%

Product revenue

3,301 2,737 20.6%

Administrative fees and other revenue

1,800 1,685 6.8%

Total operating revenue

37,886 32,098 18.0%

Net investment income

360 291 23.7%

Net losses on financial instruments

(151 ) (4 ) NM

Total revenues

38,095 32,385 17.6%

Expenses

Benefit expense

28,215 23,699 19.1%

Cost of products sold

2,883 2,313 24.6%

Selling, general and administrative expense

4,341 3,925 10.6%

Interest expense

201 192 4.7%

Amortization of other intangible assets

129 80 61.3%

Total expenses

35,769 30,209 18.4%

Income before income tax expense

2,326 2,176 6.9%

Income tax expense

531 509 4.3%

Net income

1,795 1,667 7.7%

Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

10 (2 ) NM

Shareholders' net income

$ 1,805 $ 1,665 8.4%

Shareholders' net income per diluted share

$ 7.39 $ 6.71 10.1%

Diluted shares

244.4 248.2 (1.5)%

Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums

86.1 % 85.6 % 50bp

Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of total operating revenue

11.5 % 12.2 % (70)bp

Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue

6.1 % 6.7 % (60)bp

"NM" = calculation not meaningful

9

Anthem, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions) March 31,
2022 		December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,161 $ 4,880

Fixed maturity securities

26,219 26,267

Equity securities, current

1,662 1,881

Premium receivables

7,349 5,681

Self-funded receivables

3,979 4,010

Other receivables

3,334 3,749

Other current assets

5,193 4,654

Total current assets

53,897 51,122

Long-term investments:

Fixed maturity securities

596 632

Other invested assets

5,365 5,225

Property and equipment, net

3,986 3,919

Goodwill

24,251 24,228

Other intangible assets

10,588 10,615

Other noncurrent assets

1,803 1,719

Total assets

$ 100,486 $ 97,460

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Medical claims payable

$ 14,713 $ 13,518

Other policyholder liabilities

5,396 5,521

Unearned income

1,210 1,153

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,493 4,970

Short-term borrowings

275 275

Current portion of long-term debt

3,097 1,599

Other current liabilities

9,549 7,849

Total current liabilities

39,733 34,885

Long-term debt, less current portion

19,883 21,157

Reserves for future policy benefits

811 802

Deferred tax liabilities, net

2,349 2,805

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,679 1,683

Total liabilities

64,455 61,332

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

2 2

Additional paid-in capital

9,151 9,148

Retained earnings

28,058 27,088

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,236 ) (178 )

Total shareholders' equity

35,975 36,060

Noncontrolling interests

56 68

Total equity

36,031 36,128

Total liabilities and equity

$ 100,486 $ 97,460

10

Anthem, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In millions) Three Months Ended
March 31
2022 2021

Operating activities

Net income

$ 1,795 $ 1,667

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Net losses on financial instruments

151 4

Equity in net earnings of other invested assets

(153 ) (108 )

Depreciation and amortization

358 282

Deferred income taxes

(92 ) 31

Share-based compensation

50 64

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables, net

(1,348 ) (1,258 )

Other invested assets

7 (20 )

Other assets

(353 ) (288 )

Policy liabilities

1,075 1,455

Unearned income

57 (119 )

Accounts payable and other liabilities

428 358

Income taxes

568 438

Other, net

(2 ) (1 )

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,541 2,505

Investing activities

Purchases of investments

(5,050 ) (6,978 )

Proceeds from sale of investments

3,047 4,650

Maturities, calls and redemptions from investments

1,209 998

Changes in securities lending collateral

(441 ) (731 )

Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(61 ) (27 )

Purchases of property and equipment

(254 ) (204 )

Other, net

(28 ) (15 )

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,578 ) (2,307 )

Financing activities

Net proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper borrowings

225 (250 )

Net (repayments of) proceeds from long-term borrowings

(14 ) 3,462

Changes in securities lending payable

441 731

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(545 ) (447 )

Cash dividends

(309 ) (277 )

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans

76 89

Taxes paid through withholding of common stock under employee stock plans

(86 ) (91 )

Other, net

534 171

Net cash provided by financing activities

322 3,388

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(4 ) (1 )

Change in cash and cash equivalents

1,281 3,585

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,880 5,741

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 6,161 $ 9,326

11

Anthem, Inc.

Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable

Three Months Ended
March 31 		Years Ended December 31
2022 2021 2021 2020 2019
(In millions) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period

$ 13,282 $ 11,135 $ 11,135 $ 8,647 $ 7,266

Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period

(21 ) (46 ) (46 ) (33 ) (34 )

Net medical claims payable, beginning of period

13,261 11,089 11,089 8,614 7,232

Business combinations and purchase adjustments

3 - 420 339 -

Net incurred medical claims:

Current year

28,064 24,215 100,440 85,094 78,695

Prior years redundancies(1)

(933 ) (1,488 ) (1,703 ) (637 ) (500 )

Total net incurred medical claims

27,131 22,727 98,737 84,457 78,195

Net payments attributable to:

Current year medical claims

17,116 15,031 88,156 74,629 70,294

Prior years medical claims

8,826 6,748 8,829 7,692 6,519

Total net payments

25,942 21,779 96,985 82,321 76,813

Net medical claims payable, end of period

14,453 12,037 13,261 11,089 8,614

Ceded medical claims payable, end of period

17 39 21 46 33

Gross medical claims payable, end of period

$ 14,470 $ 12,076 $ 13,282 $ 11,135 $ 8,647

Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims

61.0 % 62.1 % 87.8 % 87.7 % 89.3 %

Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year

7.6 % 15.5 % 18.1 % 8.0 % 7.4 %

Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims

0.9 % 1.8 % 2.0 % 0.8 % 0.7 %
(1)

Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.

12

Anthem, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Anthem, Inc. has referenced "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Net Income Per Share," which are non-GAAP measures, in this document. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures "Operating Revenue" and "Operating Gain." Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing the company's core operating results and comparing Anthem, Inc.'s financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is reported below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to current presentation.

Three Months Ended
March 31
(In millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 Change

Shareholders' net income

$ 1,805 $ 1,665 8.4 %

Add / (Subtract):

Net losses on financial instruments

151 4

Amortization of other intangible assets

129 80

Transaction and integration related costs

9 9

Litigation expenses

1 6

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(78 ) (25 )

Net adjustment items

212 74

Adjusted shareholders' net income

$ 2,017 $ 1,739 16.0 %

Shareholders' net income per diluted share

$ 7.39 $ 6.71 10.1 %

Add / (Subtract):

Net losses on financial instruments

0.62 0.02

Amortization of other intangible assets

0.53 0.32

Transaction and integration related costs

0.04 0.04

Litigation expenses

- 0.02

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.32 ) (0.10 )

Rounding impact

(0.01 ) -

Net adjustment items

0.86 0.30

Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share

$ 8.25 $ 7.01 17.7 %
Full Year 2022 Outlook

Shareholders' net income per diluted share

Greater than $ 26.43

Add / (Subtract):

Net losses on financial instruments

$ 0.61

Transaction and integration related costs

$ 0.04

Amortization of other intangible assets

Approximately $ 2.11

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

Approximately $ (0.79 )

Net adjustment items

Approximately $ 1.97

Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share

Greater than $ 28.40
Three Months Ended
March 31
(In millions) 2022 2021 Change

Income before income tax expense

$ 2,326 $ 2,176 6.9 %

Net investment income

(360 ) (291 )

Net losses on financial instruments

151 4

Interest expense

201 192

Amortization of other intangible assets

129 80

Reportable segments operating gain

$ 2,447 $ 2,161 13.2 %

13

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our views about future events and financial performance and are generally not historical facts. Words such as "expect," "feel," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to: financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services; and statements regarding future performance. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. You are also urged to carefully review and consider the various risks and other disclosures discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which attempt to advise interested parties of the factors that affect our business. Except to the extent otherwise required by federal securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of large scale medical emergencies, such as public health epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and catastrophes; trends in healthcare costs and utilization rates; our ability to secure sufficient premium rates, including regulatory approval for and implementation of such rates; the impact of federal, state and international law and regulation, including ongoing changes in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, as amended; changes in economic and market conditions, as well as regulations that may negatively affect our liquidity and investment portfolios; our ability to contract with providers on cost-effective and competitive terms; competitive pressures and our ability to adapt to changes in the industry and develop and implement strategic growth opportunities; reduced enrollment; the impact of a cyber-attack or other cyber security breach resulting in unauthorized disclosure of member or employee sensitive or confidential information, including the impact and outcome of any investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation related thereto; risks and uncertainties regarding Medicare and Medicaid programs, including those related to non-compliance with the complex regulations imposed thereon; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Star ratings and other quality scores and funding risks with respect to revenue received from participation therein; a negative change in our healthcare product mix; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; risks and uncertainties related to our pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") business, including non-compliance by any party with the PBM services agreement between us and CaremarkPCS Health, L.L.C.; medical malpractice or professional liability claims or other risks related to healthcare and PBM services provided by our subsidiaries; general risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances; changes in tax laws; possible impairment of the value of our intangible assets if future results do not adequately support goodwill and other intangible assets; possible restrictions in the payment of dividends from our subsidiaries and increases in required minimum levels of capital; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and pay dividends on our common stock due to the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings and other considerations; the potential negative effect from our substantial amount of outstanding indebtedness; a downgrade in our financial strength ratings; the effects of any negative publicity related to the health benefits industry in general or us in particular; failure to effectively maintain and modernize our information systems; events that may negatively affect our licenses with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; intense competition to attract and retain employees; risks associated with our international operations; and various laws and provisions in our governing documents that may prevent or discourage takeovers and business combinations.

14

Disclaimer

Anthem Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 20:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
