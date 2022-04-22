ANTHEM : REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS, REFLECTING STRONG MOMENTUM ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS - Form 8-K/A

ANTHEM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS, REFLECTING STRONG MOMENTUM ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS • First quarter GAAP net income was $7.39 per share, including net negative adjustment items of $0.86 per share. Adjusted net income was $8.25* per share. • Operating revenue grew by 18.0% over the prior year quarter to $37.9 billion. • Operating gain grew by 13.2% over the prior year quarter to $2.4 billion. • Medical enrollment increased by 3.3 million members year-over-year and 1.4 million members sequentially to 46.8 million members. • Second quarter 2022 dividend of $1.28 per share declared to shareholders. Indianapolis, Ind. - April 20, 2022 - Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) reported first quarter 2022 results reflecting strong financial performance, including double-digit top and bottom line growth. "Our strong momentum across all our businesses is evidence that our transformation to become a lifetime, trusted health partner continues to drive our growth and accelerate our capabilities focused on whole person health," said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO. "The shared commitment of our more than 98,000 associates to our purpose to improve the health of humanity, is both profound and powerful, and inspires a culture of performance that remains focused on customers and communities we serve." The Company now expects GAAP net income to be greater than $26.43 per share, including approximately $1.97 per share of net unfavorable items. The Company now expects full-year adjusted net income to be greater than $28.40 per share, based on stronger than expected first quarter results. * Refer to GAAP reconciliation tables on page 13. 1

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS Earnings Per Share: GAAP net income was $7.39 per share in the first quarter, including net negative adjustment items of $0.86 per share. Adjusted net income was $8.25* per share, up 17.7% from $7.01 in the same period a year ago. * Please refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables on page 13. Membership: Medical enrollment totaled approximately 46.8 million members as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 3.3 million, or 7.5 percent from the prior year quarter. Government Business enrollment increased by 2.1 million lives compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by organic growth in the Medicaid business, aided by the suspension of eligibility recertification efforts in our markets, the acquisitions of MMM and Paramount Advantage, the launch of HealthyBlue in North Carolina, and organic growth in Medicare Advantage. Commercial & Specialty Business enrollment increased by 1.1 million year over year primarily driven by strong sales in both fee-based and risk-based businesses. During the first quarter of 2022, medical enrollment increased by 1.4 million lives driven by organic growth in our Commercial fee-based business, the acquisition of Paramount Advantage's Medicaid members in Ohio, and growth in Individual Medicare Advantage enrollment. Operating Revenue: Operating revenue was $37.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.8 billion, or 18.0 percent, from the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher premium revenue due to membership growth in Medicaid, the acquisitions of MMM and Paramount, growth in Medicare Advantage and Commercial risk-based membership, and premium rate increases to cover overall cost trends. The increase was further attributable to growth in pharmacy product revenue within IngenioRx. Benefit Expense Ratio:The benefit expense ratio was 86.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 50 basis points versus the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the continued shift in mix of business, as Anthem has grown Government Business, which has a higher benefit expense ratio, faster than the Commercial & Specialty risk business. Medical claims reserves established at December 31, 2021, developed in line with the Company's expectations as of the first quarter of 2022. Days in Claims Payable:Days in Claims Payable was 46.9 days as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 1.7 days from December 31, 2021 and unchanged compared to March 31, 2021. SG&A Expense Ratio: The SG&A expense ratio was 11.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 70 basis points from 12.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by operating expense leverage associated with growth in operating revenue, partially offset by increased spend to support growth. Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was approximately $2.5 billion, or 1.4 times net income in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $36 million as compared to the prior year quarter. The year-on-year increase was driven by an increase in net income, partially offset by the impact of working capital changes. Share Repurchase Program: During the first quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock for $545 million, at a weighted average price of $453.32. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $3.6 billion of Board-approved share repurchase authorization remaining. 2

Cash Dividend:During the first quarter of 2022, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.28 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $309 million. On April 19, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2022 dividend to shareholders of $1.28 per share. The second quarter dividend is payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022. Investment Portfolio & Capital Position:During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net losses of $151 million. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net losses of $4 million. These amounts are excluded from adjusted earnings per share. As of March 31, 2022, the Company's net unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio was $755 million, consisting primarily of fixed maturity securities. As of March 31, 2022 cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $1.4 billion. 3

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS Anthem, Inc. has four reportable segments: Commercial & Specialty Business (comprised of Individual, Group risk-based, Group fee-based, and BlueCard businesses); Government Business (comprised of the Medicaid, Medicare, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); IngenioRx; and Other (comprised of the Diversified Business Group and corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments). Anthem, Inc. Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31 2022 2021 Change Operating Revenue Commercial & Specialty Business $ 10,269 $ 9,491 8.2% Government Business 23,758 19,283 23.2% IngenioRx 6,683 5,862 14.0% Other 3,221 2,370 35.9% Eliminations (6,045 ) (4,908 ) 23.2% Total Operating Revenue1 $ 37,886 $ 32,098 18.0% Operating Gain Commercial & Specialty Business $ 1,082 $ 1,268 (14.7)% Government Business 789 478 65.1% IngenioRx 398 407 (2.2)% Other 178 8 NM Total Operating Gain1 $ 2,447 $ 2,161 13.2% Operating Margin Commercial & Specialty Business 10.5 % 13.4 % (290) bp Government Business 3.3 % 2.5 % 80 bp IngenioRx 6.0 % 6.9 % (90) bp Total Operating Margin1 6.5 % 6.7 % (20) bp 1. See "Basis of Presentation" on page 6 herein. 2. "NM" = calculation not meaningful. Commercial & Specialty Business: Operating gain in the Commercial & Specialty Business segment totaled $1,082 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $186 million from $1,268 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the net unfavorable effect of COVID and increased spend to support growth and innovation. These impacts were partially offset by the positive contribution from growth in risk-based and fee-based membership. Government Business: Operating gain in the Government Business segment was $789 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $311 million from $478 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the acquisition of MMM, membership growth in Medicaid, improved risk revenue in Medicare, and out-of-period items in Medicaid. These impacts were partially offset by increased spend in support of growth. IngenioRx: Operating gain was $398 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $9 million from $407 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by the non-recurrence of a favorable out-of-period adjustment in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the impact of higher prescription volume resulting from growth in integrated medical and pharmacy members. 4

Other: The Company reported an operating gain of $178 million in the Other segment for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $170 million from $8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by improved performance in the Diversified Business Group's Affiliated and Unaffiliated earnings and the acquisition of myNEXUS in April 2021. This increase in operating gain was further driven by changes in unallocated corporate costs year-over-year. 5

Basis of Presentation 1. Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and selling, general and administrative expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to page 13 for the GAAP reconciliation tables. 2. Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

Anthem, Inc. Membership Summary (Unaudited and in Thousands) Change from Medical Membership March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 Commercial & Specialty Business Individual 818 731 759 11.9 % 7.8 % Group Risk-Based 4,028 3,837 4,006 5.0 % 0.5 % Commercial Risk-Based 4,846 4,568 4,765 6.1 % 1.7 % BlueCard® 6,370 6,166 6,178 3.3 % 3.1 % Group Fee-Based 20,148 19,515 19,395 3.2 % 3.9 % Commercial Fee-Based 26,518 25,681 25,573 3.3 % 3.7 % Total Commercial & Specialty Business 31,364 30,249 30,338 3.7 % 3.4 % Government Business Medicare Advantage 1,921 1,538 1,859 24.9 % 3.3 % Medicare Supplement 939 930 952 1.0 % (1.4 )% Total Medicare 2,860 2,468 2,811 15.9 % 1.7 % Medicaid 10,919 9,172 10,600 19.0 % 3.0 % Federal Employees Health Benefits 1,632 1,632 1,625 - % 0.4 % Total Government Business 15,411 13,272 15,036 16.1 % 2.5 % Total Medical Membership 46,775 43,521 45,374 7.5 % 3.1 % Other Membership Life and Disability Members 4,679 4,766 4,782 (1.8 )% (2.2 )% Dental Members 6,649 6,599 6,674 0.8 % (0.4 )% Dental Administration Members 1,588 1,488 1,491 6.7 % 6.5 % Vision Members 9,211 7,798 8,031 18.1 % 14.7 % Medicare Part D Standalone Members 279 450 438 (38.0 )% (36.3 )% 8

Anthem, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31 2022 2021 Change Revenues Premiums $ 32,785 $ 27,676 18.5% Product revenue 3,301 2,737 20.6% Administrative fees and other revenue 1,800 1,685 6.8% Total operating revenue 37,886 32,098 18.0% Net investment income 360 291 23.7% Net losses on financial instruments (151 ) (4 ) NM Total revenues 38,095 32,385 17.6% Expenses Benefit expense 28,215 23,699 19.1% Cost of products sold 2,883 2,313 24.6% Selling, general and administrative expense 4,341 3,925 10.6% Interest expense 201 192 4.7% Amortization of other intangible assets 129 80 61.3% Total expenses 35,769 30,209 18.4% Income before income tax expense 2,326 2,176 6.9% Income tax expense 531 509 4.3% Net income 1,795 1,667 7.7% Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 10 (2 ) NM Shareholders' net income $ 1,805 $ 1,665 8.4% Shareholders' net income per diluted share $ 7.39 $ 6.71 10.1% Diluted shares 244.4 248.2 (1.5)% Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 86.1 % 85.6 % 50bp Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 11.5 % 12.2 % (70)bp Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue 6.1 % 6.7 % (60)bp "NM" = calculation not meaningful 9

Anthem, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,161 $ 4,880 Fixed maturity securities 26,219 26,267 Equity securities, current 1,662 1,881 Premium receivables 7,349 5,681 Self-funded receivables 3,979 4,010 Other receivables 3,334 3,749 Other current assets 5,193 4,654 Total current assets 53,897 51,122 Long-term investments: Fixed maturity securities 596 632 Other invested assets 5,365 5,225 Property and equipment, net 3,986 3,919 Goodwill 24,251 24,228 Other intangible assets 10,588 10,615 Other noncurrent assets 1,803 1,719 Total assets $ 100,486 $ 97,460 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Medical claims payable $ 14,713 $ 13,518 Other policyholder liabilities 5,396 5,521 Unearned income 1,210 1,153 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,493 4,970 Short-term borrowings 275 275 Current portion of long-term debt 3,097 1,599 Other current liabilities 9,549 7,849 Total current liabilities 39,733 34,885 Long-term debt, less current portion 19,883 21,157 Reserves for future policy benefits 811 802 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,349 2,805 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,679 1,683 Total liabilities 64,455 61,332 Shareholders' equity Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 9,151 9,148 Retained earnings 28,058 27,088 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,236 ) (178 ) Total shareholders' equity 35,975 36,060 Noncontrolling interests 56 68 Total equity 36,031 36,128 Total liabilities and equity $ 100,486 $ 97,460 10

Anthem, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended

March 31 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 1,795 $ 1,667 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Net losses on financial instruments 151 4 Equity in net earnings of other invested assets (153 ) (108 ) Depreciation and amortization 358 282 Deferred income taxes (92 ) 31 Share-based compensation 50 64 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (1,348 ) (1,258 ) Other invested assets 7 (20 ) Other assets (353 ) (288 ) Policy liabilities 1,075 1,455 Unearned income 57 (119 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 428 358 Income taxes 568 438 Other, net (2 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,541 2,505 Investing activities Purchases of investments (5,050 ) (6,978 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 3,047 4,650 Maturities, calls and redemptions from investments 1,209 998 Changes in securities lending collateral (441 ) (731 ) Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (61 ) (27 ) Purchases of property and equipment (254 ) (204 ) Other, net (28 ) (15 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,578 ) (2,307 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper borrowings 225 (250 ) Net (repayments of) proceeds from long-term borrowings (14 ) 3,462 Changes in securities lending payable 441 731 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (545 ) (447 ) Cash dividends (309 ) (277 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 76 89 Taxes paid through withholding of common stock under employee stock plans (86 ) (91 ) Other, net 534 171 Net cash provided by financing activities 322 3,388 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (4 ) (1 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,281 3,585 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,880 5,741 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,161 $ 9,326 11

Anthem, Inc. Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable Three Months Ended

March 31 Years Ended December 31 2022 2021 2021 2020 2019 (In millions) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period $ 13,282 $ 11,135 $ 11,135 $ 8,647 $ 7,266 Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period (21 ) (46 ) (46 ) (33 ) (34 ) Net medical claims payable, beginning of period 13,261 11,089 11,089 8,614 7,232 Business combinations and purchase adjustments 3 - 420 339 - Net incurred medical claims: Current year 28,064 24,215 100,440 85,094 78,695 Prior years redundancies(1) (933 ) (1,488 ) (1,703 ) (637 ) (500 ) Total net incurred medical claims 27,131 22,727 98,737 84,457 78,195 Net payments attributable to: Current year medical claims 17,116 15,031 88,156 74,629 70,294 Prior years medical claims 8,826 6,748 8,829 7,692 6,519 Total net payments 25,942 21,779 96,985 82,321 76,813 Net medical claims payable, end of period 14,453 12,037 13,261 11,089 8,614 Ceded medical claims payable, end of period 17 39 21 46 33 Gross medical claims payable, end of period $ 14,470 $ 12,076 $ 13,282 $ 11,135 $ 8,647 Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims 61.0 % 62.1 % 87.8 % 87.7 % 89.3 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year 7.6 % 15.5 % 18.1 % 8.0 % 7.4 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims 0.9 % 1.8 % 2.0 % 0.8 % 0.7 % (1) Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. 12

Anthem, Inc. GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) Anthem, Inc. has referenced "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Net Income Per Share," which are non-GAAP measures, in this document. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures "Operating Revenue" and "Operating Gain." Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing the company's core operating results and comparing Anthem, Inc.'s financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is reported below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to current presentation. Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 Change Shareholders' net income $ 1,805 $ 1,665 8.4 % Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments 151 4 Amortization of other intangible assets 129 80 Transaction and integration related costs 9 9 Litigation expenses 1 6 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (78 ) (25 ) Net adjustment items 212 74 Adjusted shareholders' net income $ 2,017 $ 1,739 16.0 % Shareholders' net income per diluted share $ 7.39 $ 6.71 10.1 % Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments 0.62 0.02 Amortization of other intangible assets 0.53 0.32 Transaction and integration related costs 0.04 0.04 Litigation expenses - 0.02 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (0.32 ) (0.10 ) Rounding impact (0.01 ) - Net adjustment items 0.86 0.30 Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share $ 8.25 $ 7.01 17.7 % Full Year 2022 Outlook Shareholders' net income per diluted share Greater than $ 26.43 Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments $ 0.61 Transaction and integration related costs $ 0.04 Amortization of other intangible assets Approximately $ 2.11 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments Approximately $ (0.79 ) Net adjustment items Approximately $ 1.97 Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share Greater than $ 28.40 Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions) 2022 2021 Change Income before income tax expense $ 2,326 $ 2,176 6.9 % Net investment income (360 ) (291 ) Net losses on financial instruments 151 4 Interest expense 201 192 Amortization of other intangible assets 129 80 Reportable segments operating gain $ 2,447 $ 2,161 13.2 % 13