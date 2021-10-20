ANTHEM : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS, RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK - Form 8-K
ANTHEM REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS,
RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK
Third quarter GAAP net income was $6.13 per share, including net negative adjustment items of $0.66 per share. Adjusted net income was $6.79* per share.
Operating revenue grew by 16.0% over the prior year quarter to $35.5 billion, or 17.5% adjusted for the repeal of the health insurance tax.
Medical enrollment increased by 2.4 million members year over year and 730 thousand members in the third quarter to 45.1 million members.
Fourth quarter 2021 dividend of $1.13 per share declared to shareholders.
Raising full year adjusted net income outlook from greater than $25.50* per share to greater than $25.85* per share.
Indianapolis, Ind. - October 20, 2021-Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) reported third quarter 2021 results reflecting strong financial performance.
"Our deep connection to the communities we serve, commitment to advancing a digital platform for health and our differentiated approach to addressing the whole health of the people we serve has underpinned our strong performance despite the challenging environment due to COVID," said Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO. "The strong growth we saw across all of our benefits business in the third quarter demonstrates that our core offerings, as well as additional innovative products and services continue to resonate in the market. We believe the momentum we are seeing and our ability to deliver on our strategy will be further accelerated by recent changes in our leadership."
Refer to GAAP reconciliation tables on page 15.
CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
Earnings Per Share: GAAP net income was $6.13 per share in the third quarter, including net negative adjustment items of $0.66 per share. Adjusted net income was $6.79* per share.
Please refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables on page 15.
Membership: Medical enrollment totaled approximately 45.1 million members at September 30, 2021, an increase of 2.4 million lives, or 5.7 percent from the prior year quarter. Government Business enrollment increased by 2.3 million lives compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by organic growth in the Medicaid business, aided by the temporary suspension of eligibility recertification efforts in our markets, the acquisition of MMM, the launch of HealthyBlue in North Carolina, and organic growth in our Medicare Advantage business. Commercial & Specialty Business enrollment increased by 162 thousand lives compared to the prior year quarter primarily driven by strong risk-based membership growth, partially offset by in-group attrition in the group fee-based business as a result of the economic environment.
During the third quarter of 2021, medical enrollment increased sequentially by 730 thousand lives, driven by the launch of HealthyBlue in North Carolina, incremental growth in the Medicaid business, and sales in excess of lapses in our Commercial risk-based businesses, partially offset by in-group attrition in the group fee-based business.
Operating Revenue: Operating revenue was $35.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.9 billion, or 16.0 percent, from the prior year quarter and 17.5 percent after adjusting for the repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021. The increase was driven by higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid and Medicare and growth in pharmacy product revenue related to IngenioRx, partially offset by the repeal of the health insurance tax.
Benefit Expense Ratio: The benefit expense ratio was 87.7 percent in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 90 basis points versus the prior year quarter and a decrease of 50 basis points after adjusting for the repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021. Excluding the impact of the repeal of the health insurance tax, the decrease was primarily driven by unfavorable rate adjustments in our Medicaid business in the third quarter of 2020.
Medical claims reserves established at December 31, 2020 developed better than the Company's expectations during the third quarter of 2021, with the majority offset by rebates, risk-corridors and other related mechanisms.
Days in Claims Payable: Days in Claims Payable was 46.8 days as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of 1.3 days from June 30, 2021 and an increase of 5.7 days as compared to September 30, 2020. The timing of the acquisitions of MMM and myNEXUS increased Days in Claims Payable at June 30, 2021. Normalizing for timing impacts associated with these acquisitions, Days in Claims payable would have increased by 0.2 days sequentially.
SG&A Expense Ratio: The SG&A expense ratio was 11.1 percent in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 620 basis points from 17.3 percent in the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the absence of charges related to business optimization and the BCBSA litigation settlement taken in the third quarter of 2020, growth in operating revenue, and the repeal of the health insurance tax in 2021, partially offset by increased spend to support growth.
Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was $2.5 billion, or 1.7 times net income in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.7 billion as compared to the prior year quarter. The year-on-year increase was primarily driven by outflows in the third quarter of 2020 which did not repeat in 2021, principally the payment of the health insurance tax as well as estimated Federal income tax payments which were deferred from the second quarter of 2020, as was permitted by the IRS.
Share Repurchase Program: During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock for $450 million, at a weighted average price of $378.85. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $4.7 billion of Board-approved share repurchase authorization remaining.
Cash Dividend: During the third quarter of 2021, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $276 million.
On October 19, 2021, the Audit Committee declared a fourth quarter 2021 dividend to shareholders of $1.13 per share. On an annualized basis, this equates to a dividend of $4.52 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 21, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021.
Investment Portfolio & Capital Position: During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net realized losses of $61 million. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded net realized gains of $229 million. These amounts are excluded from adjusted earnings per share.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's net unrealized gain position in the investment portfolio was $878 million, consisting primarily of fixed maturity securities. As of September 30, 2021 cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $1.4 billion.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
Anthem, Inc. has four reportable segments: Commercial & Specialty Business (comprised of Individual, Group risk- based, Group fee-based, and BlueCard businesses); Government Business (comprised of the Medicaid, Medicare, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); IngenioRx, and Other (comprised of the Diversified Business Group and corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).
Anthem, Inc.
Reportable Segment Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Operating Revenue
Commercial & Specialty
$
9,863
$
9,326
5.8
%
$
28,904
$
27,476
5.2
%
Government Business
21,658
18,101
19.7
%
61,007
52,809
15.5
%
IngenioRx
6,549
5,582
17.3
%
18,630
16,048
16.1
%
Other
2,670
1,798
48.5
%
7,557
4,277
76.7
%
Eliminations
(5,192
)
(4,158
)
NM
2
(15,173
)
(11,335
)
NM
2
Total Operating Revenue1
$
35,548
$
30,649
16.0
%
$
100,925
$
89,275
13.0
%
Operating Gain (Loss)3
Commercial & Specialty
$
620
($
234
)
NM
2
$
2,679
$
2,558
4.7
%
Government Business
967
246
293.1
%
2,313
2,275
1.7
%
IngenioRx
445
345
29.0
%
1,257
998
26.0
%
Other
27
(156
)
NM
2
52
(76
)
NM
2
Total Operating Gain1
$
2,059
$
201
924.4
%
$
6,301
$
5,755
9.5
%
Operating Margin
Commercial & Specialty
6.3
%
(2.5
)%
880 bp
9.3
%
9.3
%
-
bp
Government Business
4.5
%
1.4
%
310 bp
3.8
%
4.3
%
(50
) bp
IngenioRx
6.8
%
6.2
%
60 bp
6.7
%
6.2
%
50
bp
Total Operating Margin1
5.8
%
0.7
%
510 bp
6.2
%
6.4
%
(20
) bp
1.
See "Basis of Presentation" on page 7 herein.
2.
"NM" = calculation not meaningful.
3.
Operating gain for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $607 related to business optimization charges; $299 for Commercial & Specialty Business; $183 for the Government Business; $3 for IngenioRx; and $122 for the Other segment. Operating gain for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included $594 related to the BCBSA litigation settlement accrual; $566 for the Commercial & Specialty Business and $28 for the Government Business.
Commercial & Specialty Business: Operating gain in the Commercial & Specialty Business segment totaled $620 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $854 million from an operating loss of $234 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to BCBSA litigation settlement and business optimization charges taken in the third quarter of 2020.
Government Business: Operating gain in the Government Business segment was $967 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $721 million from $246 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the impact of negative rate adjustments in the Medicaid business in the third quarter of 2020 associated with COVID-19, BCBSA litigation settlement and business optimization charges taken in the third quarter of 2020, and membership growth in the Medicaid and Medicare businesses, including growth resulting from the acquisition of MMM.
IngenioRx: Operating gain was $445 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $100 million, or 29.0 percent, from $345 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by growth in integrated medical and pharmacy membership.
Other: The Company reported an operating gain of $27 million in the Other segment for the third quarter of 2021, compared with an operating loss of $156 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by business optimization charges taken in the third quarter of 2020 and a decline in unallocated corporate expenses.
OUTLOOK
Full Year 2021:
GAAP net income is now expected to be greater than $24.70 per share, including approximately $1.15 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is now expected to be greater than $25.85* per share.
Operating cash flow is now expected to be greater than $6.0 billion.
Investment income is now expected to be approximately $1.2 billion.
Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables on page 15.
Basis of Presentation
1.
Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and selling, general and administrative expense. It does not include net investment income, net realized gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to page 15 for the GAAP reconciliation tables.
2.
Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time ("EDT") to discuss the company's third quarter results and outlook. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call with the following numbers:
888-947-9963 (Domestic)
800-945-7761 (Domestic Replay)
312-470-0178 (International)
203-369-3954 (International Replay)
The access code for today's conference call is 3972058. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT today, until the end of the day on November 19, 2021. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.antheminc.com under the "Investors" link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.
About Anthem, Inc.
Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 45 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.
Anthem, Inc.
Membership Summary
(Unaudited and in Thousands)
Change from
Medical Membership
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
June 30,
2021
September 30,
2020
June 30, 2021
Commercial & Specialty Business
Individual
769
701
738
9.7
%
4.2
%
Group Risk-Based
3,946
3,774
3,851
4.6
%
2.5
%
Commercial Risk-Based
4,715
4,475
4,589
5.4
%
2.7
%
BlueCard®
6,166
6,106
6,235
1.0
%
(1.1
)%
Group Fee-Based
19,370
19,508
19,372
(0.7
)%
-
%
Commercial Fee-Based
25,536
25,614
25,607
(0.3
)%
(0.3
)%
Total Commercial & Specialty Business
30,251
30,089
30,196
0.5
%
0.2
%
Government Business
Medicare Advantage
1,853
1,416
1,824
30.9
%
1.6
%
Medicare Supplement
947
933
936
1.5
%
1.2
%
Total Medicare
2,800
2,349
2,760
19.2
%
1.4
%
Medicaid
10,391
8,569
9,754
21.3
%
6.5
%
Federal Employees Health Benefits
1,629
1,618
1,631
0.7
%
(0.1
)%
Total Government Business
14,820
12,536
14,145
18.2
%
4.8
%
Total Medical Membership
45,071
42,625
44,341
5.7
%
1.6
%
Other Membership
Life and Disability Members
4,695
5,029
4,732
(6.6
)%
(0.8
)%
Dental Members
6,637
6,356
6,606
4.4
%
0.5
%
Dental Administration Members
1,486
1,315
1,497
13.0
%
(0.7
)%
Vision Members
7,974
7,487
7,819
6.5
%
2.0
%
Medicare Part D Standalone Members
438
405
433
8.1
%
1.2
%
Anthem, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30
2021
2020
Change
Revenues
Premiums
$
30,395
$
26,392
15.2
%
Product revenue
3,353
2,598
29.1
%
Administrative fees and other revenue
1,800
1,659
8.5
%
Total operating revenue
35,548
30,649
16.0
%
Net investment income
335
280
19.6
%
Net realized (losses) gains on financial instruments
(61
)
229
NM
Total revenues
35,822
31,158
15.0
%
Expenses
Benefit expense
26,645
22,921
16.2
%
Cost of products sold
2,898
2,222
30.4
%
Selling, general and administrative expense
3,946
5,305
(25.6
)%
Interest expense
201
198
1.5
%
Amortization of other intangible assets
136
93
46.2
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
30
NM
Total expenses
33,826
30,769
9.9
%
Income before income tax expense
1,996
389
413.1
%
Income tax expense
494
167
195.8
%
Net income
1,502
222
576.6
%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
7
-
NM
Shareholders' net income
$
1,509
$
222
579.7
%
Shareholders' net income per diluted share
$
6.13
$
0.87
604.6
%
Diluted shares
246.0
254.2
(3.2
)%
Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums
87.7
%
86.8
%
90
bp
Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of total operating revenue
11.1
%
17.3
%
(620
)bp
Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue
5.6
%
1.2
%
440
bp
"NM" = calculation not meaningful
Anthem, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2021
2020
Change
Revenues
Premiums
$
86,604
$
77,001
12.5
%
Product revenue
9,132
7,485
22.0
%
Administrative fees and other revenue
5,189
4,789
8.4
%
Total operating revenue
100,925
89,275
13.0
%
Net investment income
1,026
591
73.6
%
Net realized gains on financial instruments
107
177
(39.5
)%
Total revenues
102,058
90,043
13.3
%
Expenses
Benefit expense
75,107
63,957
17.4
%
Cost of products sold
7,825
6,431
21.7
%
Selling, general and administrative expense
11,692
13,132
(11.0
)%
Interest expense
598
593
0.8
%
Amortization of other intangible assets
306
269
13.8
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
5
34
(85.3
)%
Total expenses
95,533
84,416
13.2
%
Income before income tax expense
6,525
5,627
16.0
%
Income tax expense
1,555
1,606
(3.2
)%
Net income
4,970
4,021
23.6
%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3
)
-
NM
Shareholders' net income
$
4,967
$
4,021
23.5
%
Shareholders' net income per diluted share
$
20.09
$
15.75
27.6
%
Diluted shares
247.2
255.3
(3.2
)%
Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums
86.7
%
83.1
%
360
bp
Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of total operating revenue
11.6
%
14.7
%
(310
)bp
Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue
6.4
%
6.2
%
20
bp
"NM" = calculation not meaningful
Anthem, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
(Unaudited
)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,490
$
5,741
Fixed maturity securities
26,348
23,433
Equity securities, current
2,119
1,559
Premium receivables
6,008
5,279
Self-funded receivables
3,349
2,849
Other receivables
3,450
2,830
Other current assets
5,140
4,060
Total current assets
51,904
45,751
Long-term investments:
Fixed maturity securities
625
562
Other invested assets
4,959
4,285
Property and equipment, net
3,835
3,483
Goodwill
24,184
21,691
Other intangible assets
10,749
9,405
Other noncurrent assets
1,804
1,438
Total assets
$
98,060
$
86,615
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Medical claims payable
$
13,562
$
11,359
Other policyholder liabilities
5,201
4,590
Unearned income
954
1,259
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
5,960
5,493
Short-term borrowings
175
-
Current portion of long-term debt
849
700
Other current liabilities
8,461
6,052
Total current liabilities
35,162
29,453
Long-term debt, less current portion
21,761
19,335
Reserves for future policy benefits
788
794
Deferred tax liabilities, net
2,629
2,019
Other noncurrent liabilities
1,912
1,815
Total liabilities
62,252
53,416
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
2
3
Additional paid-in capital
9,138
9,244
Retained earnings
26,700
23,802
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(103
)
150
Total shareholders' equity
35,737
33,199
Noncontrolling interests
71
-
Total equity
35,808
33,199
Total liabilities and equity
$
98,060
$
86,615
Anthem, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30
(In millions)
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net income
$
4,970
$
4,021
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Net realized gains on financial instruments
(107
)
(177
)
Depreciation and amortization
942
864
Deferred income taxes
114
(102
)
Impairment of property and equipment
-
195
Share-based compensation
196
214
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net
(1,751
)
(845
)
Other invested assets
(56
)
6
Other assets
(470
)
(988
)
Policy liabilities
2,328
1,624
Unearned income
(308
)
(95
)
Accounts payable and other liabilities
1,093
1,953
Income taxes
168
104
Other, net
(427
)
101
Net cash provided by operating activities
6,692
6,875
Investing activities
Purchases of investments
(15,130
)
(16,708
)
Proceeds from sale of investments
8,339
8,739
Maturities, calls and redemptions from investments
3,388
3,763
Changes in securities lending collateral
(1,030
)
(668
)
Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(3,442
)
(1,973
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(747
)
(743
)
Other, net
(50
)
(39
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,672
)
(7,629
)
Financing activities
Net (repayments of) commercial paper borrowings
(150
)
(400
)
Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings
175
(550
)
Net proceeds from long-term borrowings
2,508
1,521
Changes in securities lending payable
1,030
668
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(1,378
)
(1,342
)
Cash dividends
(831
)
(720
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans
161
112
Taxes paid through withholding of common stock under employee stock plans
(101
)
(112
)
Other, net
324
623
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,738
(200
)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(9
)
1
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(251
)
(953
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,741
4,937
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
5,490
$
3,984
Anthem, Inc.
Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable
Nine Months Ended
September 30
Years Ended December 31
2021
2020
2020
2019
2018
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Gross medical claims payable, beginning of
$
11,135
$
8,647
$
8,647
$
7,266
$
7,814
Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of
(46
)
(33
)
(33
)
(34
)
(105
)
Net medical claims payable, beginning of period
11,089
8,614
8,614
7,232
7,709
Business combinations and purchase adjustments
420
339
339
-
199
Net incurred medical claims:
Current year
74,097
61,977
85,094
78,695
69,581
Prior years redundancies(1)
(1,822
)
(700
)
(637
)
(500
)
(930
)
Total net incurred medical claims
72,275
61,277
84,457
78,195
68,651
Net payments attributable to:
Current year medical claims
62,123
52,879
74,629
70,294
62,748
Prior years medical claims
8,400
7,489
7,692
6,519
6,579
Total net payments
70,523
60,368
82,321
76,813
69,327
Net medical claims payable, end of period
13,261
9,862
11,089
8,614
7,232
Ceded medical claims payable, end of period
38
129
46
33
34
Gross medical claims payable, end of period
$
13,299
$
9,991
$
11,135
$
8,647
$
7,266
Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims
83.8
%
85.3
%
87.7
%
89.3
%
90.2
%
Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year
19.7
%
8.8
%
8.0
%
7.4
%
13.7
%
Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims
2.2
%
0.9
%
0.8
%
0.7
%
1.3
%
(1)
Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.
Anthem, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Anthem, Inc. has referenced "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Net Income Per Share," which are non-GAAP measures, in this document. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures "Operating Revenue" and "Operating Gain." Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing the company's core operating results and comparing Anthem, Inc.'s financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is reported below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to current presentation.
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
(In millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Shareholders' net income
$
1,509
$
222
579.7
%
$
4,967
$
4,021
23.5
%
Add / (Subtract):
Net realized losses (gains) on financial instruments
61
(229
)
(107
)
(177
)
Amortization of other intangible assets
136
93
306
269
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
30
5
34
Business optimization charges
-
607
-
607
BCBSA litigation settlement
-
594
-
594
Transaction and integration related costs
14
4
35
27
Litigation expenses
3
5
15
34
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(52
)
(258
)
(71
)
(329
)
Net adjustment items
162
846
183
1,059
Adjusted shareholders' net income
$
1,671
$
1,068
56.5
%
$
5,150
$
5,080
1.4
%
Shareholders' net income per diluted share
$
6.13
$
0.87
604.6
%
$
20.09
$
15.75
27.6
%
Add / (Subtract):
Net realized losses (gains) on financial instruments
0.25
(0.90
)
(0.43
)
(0.69
)
Amortization of other intangible assets
0.55
0.37
1.24
1.05
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
0.12
0.02
0.13
Business optimization charges
-
2.39
-
2.38
BCBSA litigation settlement
-
2.34
-
2.33
Transaction and integration related costs
0.06
0.02
0.14
0.11
Litigation expenses
0.01
0.02
0.06
0.13
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.21
)
(1.01
)
(0.29
)
(1.29
)
Rounding impact
-
(0.02
)
-
-
Net adjustment items
0.66
3.33
0.74
4.15
Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share
$
6.79
$
4.20
61.7
%
$
20.83
$
19.90
4.7
%
Full Year 2021 Outlook
Shareholders' net income per diluted share
Greater than $24.70
Add / (Subtract):
Net realized gains on financial instruments
($ 0.43)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
$ 0.02
Transaction and integration related costs
$ 0.14
Litigation expenses
$ 0.06
Amortization of other intangible assets
Approximately $ 1.79
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
Approximately $(0.43)
Net adjustment items
Approximately $ 1.15
Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share
Greater than $ 25.85
Three Months Ended
September 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
(In millions)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Reportable segments operating gain
$
2,059
$
201
924.4
%
$
6,301
$
5,755
9.5
%
Net investment income
335
280
1,026
591
Net realized (losses) gains on financial instruments
(61
)
229
107
177
Interest expense
(201
)
(198
)
(598
)
(593
)
Amortization of other intangible assets
(136
)
(93
)
(306
)
(269
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(30
)
(5
)
(34
)
Income before income tax expense
$
1,996
$
389
413.1
%
$
6,525
$
5,627
16.0
%
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our views about future events and financial performance and are generally not historical facts. Words such as "expect," "feel," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to: financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services; and statements regarding future performance. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. You are also urged to carefully review and consider the various risks and other disclosures discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which attempt to advise interested parties of the factors that affect our business. Except to the extent otherwise required by federal securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of large scale medical emergencies, such as public health epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and catastrophes; trends in healthcare costs and utilization rates; our ability to secure sufficient premium rates, including regulatory approval for and implementation of such rates; the impact of federal and state regulation, including ongoing changes in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, as amended; changes in economic and market conditions, as well as regulations that may negatively affect our liquidity and investment portfolios; our ability to contract with providers on cost-effective and competitive terms; competitive pressures and our ability to adapt to changes in the industry and develop and implement strategic growth opportunities; reduced enrollment; unauthorized disclosure of member or employee sensitive or confidential information, including the impact and outcome of any investigations, inquiries, claims and litigation related thereto; risks and uncertainties regarding Medicare and Medicaid programs, including those related to non-compliance with the complex regulations imposed thereon; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Star ratings and other quality scores and funding risks with respect to revenue received from participation therein; a negative change in our healthcare product mix; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; risks and uncertainties related to our pharmacy benefit management ("PBM"), business including non-compliance by any party with the PBM services agreement between us and CaremarkPCS Health, L.L.C.; medical malpractice or professional liability claims or other risks related to healthcare and PBM services provided by our subsidiaries; general risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances; changes in U.S. tax laws; possible impairment of the value of our intangible assets if future results do not adequately support goodwill and other intangible assets; possible restrictions in the payment of dividends from our subsidiaries and increases in required minimum levels of capital; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and pay dividends on our common stock due to the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings and other considerations; the potential negative effect from our substantial amount of outstanding indebtedness; a downgrade in our financial strength ratings; the effects of any negative publicity related to the health benefits industry in general or us in particular; failure to effectively maintain and modernize our information systems; events that may negatively affect our licenses with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; the impact of international laws and regulations; intense competition to attract and retain employees; and various laws and provisions in our governing documents that may prevent or discourage takeovers and business combinations.