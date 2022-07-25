Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Anthem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELV   US0367521038

ANTHEM, INC.

(ELV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
470.86 USD   +2.45%
10:46aJPMorgan Lowers Elevance Health's Price Target to $555 From $587, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Anguished Cree anthem caps emotional Pope apology in Canada

07/25/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
Pope Francis visits Canada

MASKWACIS, Alberta (Reuters) - An anguished rendering of Canada's national anthem in Cree by an indigenous woman as tears streamed down her face marked one of several emotional moments in the first leg of Pope Francis's apology tour in Canada.

The unscripted moment capped a ceremony fraught with symbolism for thousands of residential school survivors who sat in sombre silence as Francis said how "deeply sorry" he was for the Catholic church's role in Canada's abusive residential school system.

It was a long-awaited apology on First Nations soil.

"It's a special moment for survivors," said Phil Fontaine, a residential school survivor and former Assembly of First Nations National Chief, who was at the event. "For those that desperately needed to hear the words 'I'm sorry' or something to that effect, I think it was an important day for them."

The pope spoke to about 2,000 people assembled around him in an open-air, circular auditorium while more watched on large screens from a distance.

Many were survivors of the residential school system that, over more than a century, forcibly separated more than 150,000 indigenous children from their families and subjected many to starvation, beatings and sexual abuse in what Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide."

Some wore indigenous regalia while others wore orange shirts to mark the legacy of the residential school system and children who never came home from the institutions.

Participants carried a 50-metre-long red banner with the names of thousands of missing indigenous children through the auditorium before the speech.

Some watched intently as the pope spoke, while others leaned on each other. Some wept.

When the pope's translator read out how "deeply sorry" the pontiff was, people cheered.

The pope begged for forgiveness even as he said "there were many outstanding instances of devotion and care for children" at the abusive schools.

After the pope spoke, Chief Wilton Littlechild placed a feather headdress on the pontiff's head as the crowd cheered. Soon after, the indigenous woman in regalia sang the anthem in Cree as the pope watched.

That moment was unscripted, and happened "organically," said an official with the papal visit.

Shortly after the pope stopped speaking, an unidentified woman yelled: "Repudiate the doctrine of discovery! Renounce the papal bulls!"

The papal bulls were 15th-century edicts that justified taking indigenous land, and many indigenous leaders have called on the pope to formally rescind them.

(Writing by Anna Mehler Paperny, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
10:46aJPMorgan Lowers Elevance Health's Price Target to $555 From $587, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
10:44aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Elevance Health Price Target to $485 From $533, Maintains Equal ..
MT
07/22SVB Securities Adjusts Elevance Health's Price Target to $490 from $555, Keeps Market P..
MT
07/21RBC Cuts Price Target on Elevance Health to $505 From $544, Maintains Sector Perform Ra..
MT
07/20ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
07/20Elevance Health Reports Higher Q2 Results; Ups 2022 Profit Guidance; Shares Fall
MT
07/20Elevance Health Raises 2022 Profit Guidance After Business Momentum Drives Second-Quart..
MT
07/20Enhancing the Quality of Race and Ethnicity Data Can Advance Health Equity
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 155 B - -
Net income 2022 6 335 M - -
Net Debt 2022 16 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ANTHEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anthem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTHEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 459,60 $
Average target price 535,41 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Edward Gallina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
Dustin Wilcox VP & Chief Information Security Officer
Gloria M. McCarthy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTHEM, INC.-0.85%110 304
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP3.84%489 172
CIGNA CORPORATION17.23%85 410
HUMANA INC.5.41%61 851
CENTENE CORPORATION10.36%53 190
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-5.16%17 700