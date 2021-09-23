Anthem : Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today that senior management is scheduled to present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 27, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting www.antheminc.com and selecting the “Investors” link. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

To listen to the live webcast, we recommend visiting Anthem’s website 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentation will be presumed to have read Anthem's most recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

