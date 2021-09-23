Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Anthem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   US0367521038

ANTHEM, INC.

(ANTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anthem : Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

09/23/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today that senior management is scheduled to present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 27, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting www.antheminc.com and selecting the “Investors” link. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

To listen to the live webcast, we recommend visiting Anthem’s website 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentation will be presumed to have read Anthem's most recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 44 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ANTHEM, INC.
05:57pANTHEM : Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference
BU
09/16Hong Kong teachers exit under shadow of security law, schools scramble to fill gaps
RE
09/14Gynesonics Announces Anthem Issues Medical Necessity Coverage for the Treatment of Symp..
CI
09/09ANTHEM : Reaffirms 2021 Earnings Forecast
MT
09/09ANTHEM, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08ANTHEM, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08ANTHEM : Bernstein Adjusts Anthem's Price Target to $509 from $479, Keeps Outperform Ratin..
MT
09/02ANTHEM : CORRECTING and REPLACING Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conferences
BU
09/02Anthem, Inc. Launches Four-City Initiative with Heart of America and iHeartMedia to Com..
CI
08/31ANTHEM : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Anthem's Price Target to $468 From $459; Overweight Rating..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANTHEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 137 B - -
Net income 2021 6 123 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 91 550 M 91 550 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 83 400
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ANTHEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anthem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTHEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 375,49 $
Average target price 434,91 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Edward Gallina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
Gloria M. McCarthy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Ramiro G. Peru Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTHEM, INC.18.06%91 550
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP17.58%385 370
CIGNA CORPORATION-2.78%68 698
HUMANA INC.-2.32%51 447
CENTENE CORPORATION4.85%36 697
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.30.35%16 190