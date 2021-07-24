Anthem, Inc. : Invests in Nearly $90 Million in Affordable Housing in Indiana as part of Commitment to Improving Lives and Communities

Anthem, Inc. has invested in affordable housing funds totaling $87.9 million across the state of Indiana as part of its continuing efforts to improve lives and communities. The funds support the whole health needs of local individuals, families and communities providing 1,139 affordable housing apartment units, townhomes and single-family homes in Avon, Bloomington, Columbia City, Culver, Fort Wayne, Gary, Kokomo, Lawrenceburg, New Castle, Spencer and Vincennes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210724005011/en/

Anthem’s statewide affordable housing investment was announced on July 24 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community health fair in Culver with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch at the recently completed Paddocks project. The Paddocks six buildings encompass 48 units, providing housing for more than 20 children under 18 years of age. Representatives from Anthem, The Paddocks and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority join Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch at the ribbon-cutting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anthem has committed over $410 million to affordable housing in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. The multi-year effort will address and create a more stable housing environment for many vulnerable individuals, families and even those who are living with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. Anthem will continue to be part of these developments and communities providing on-site health and support services to help residents monitor and promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

Anthem’s statewide affordable housing investment was announced on July 24 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community health fair in Culver with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch at the recently completed Paddocks project. The Paddocks six buildings encompass 48 units, providing housing for more than 20 children under 18 years of age.

“I am pleased to join Culver and the surrounding community to celebrate this Stellar milestone,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “The Paddocks is the perfect example of local leaders working together to meet the needs of residents. Indiana continues to attract new jobs and new workers to the state, making housing a critical component to our state’s infrastructure. With this affordable housing development complete, Marshall County is addressing its workforce housing needs. I want to commend Anthem on its continued local efforts that will positively impact so many across the state and provide access to affordable and reliable housing opportunities.”

Social drivers of health, including homelessness, affordable housing, and a safe, stable social and physical environment, continue to be barriers to positive health outcomes and overall wellness. Anthem remains focused on addressing these barriers through deep community relationships and developing real-time and impactful solutions that meet the needs of the local community.

Anthem’s partnerships and housing sustainability initiatives include the following properties across Indiana:

Avon: Thornbury Pointe Senior Apartment Homes – 94 units

Bloomington: Union At Crescent – 3 buildings, 146 units

Columbia City: The Flats – 1 building, 25 units

Columbia City & Fort Wayne: Biggs Workforce Housing – 48 homes

Culver: The Paddocks – 6 buildings, 48 units

Fort Wayne: Centennial Apartments – 88 units

Fort Wayne: 25 homes, 12 of these for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities

Fort Wayne: East Central Towers – 166 units

Gary: Gary Manor Apartments – 197 units

Kokomo: Trailside Townhomes – 9 buildings, 45 units

Kokomo: Water Tower Place at Kingston Square – 68 units

Lawrenceburg: Waterview Apartments – 64 units

New Castle: Willow Glen Apartments – 51 units

Spencer: Greenbriar Senior Apartments – 30 units

Vincennes: River View – 23 buildings, 44 units

“We are thrilled that Anthem has made an investment in The Paddocks project. The Paddocks will have a tremendous impact on the outcomes we set to achieve with our Stellar Communities Strategic Investment Plan,” said Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe. “In a tourism-based economy like ours, it’s a challenge to find affordable rentals and single-family homes. We believe this development is one of the solutions that will meet our needs now and into the future.”

“When we embarked on this mission, we knew that affordable housing was an issue that surfaced in Culver's Comprehensive Plan. We formed an Entry Level Housing Committee and listened to our local employers,” said The Paddocks Developer and President of Easterday Construction Kevin L. Berger. “Culver Academies, our largest employer, told us that 90 percent of their staff lived in Culver in the 1980s and that had dropped to less than 40 percent. Elkay (now ACPI), our second largest employer, told us that less than 25 percent of their employees lived in Marshall County and of those, few lived in Culver. We recognized the need to reverse that trend. The Paddocks is the result of those efforts and we thank Anthem for stepping up to help us make this possible.”

“Anthem is committed to increasing access to affordable housing in the communities where our members live and work,” said Dr. Kimberly Roop, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid Plan President in Indiana. “This investment in our community provides economic opportunity for thousands of low and moderate-income families, creating and achieving long-term housing stability for residents. Particularly in this time, homelessness continues to be a critical component in addressing the whole health of individuals, families and communities. These developments will create a safe housing option that’s affordable to our local residents and workforce, and Anthem is honored to provide direct community action through affordable housing initiatives to improve lives.”

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 110 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210724005011/en/