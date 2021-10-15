Log in
Anthem : to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter Results on October 20, 2021

10/15/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) will release third quarter 2021 financial results on October 20, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 (Domestic)

800-945-7761 (Domestic Replay)

312-470-0178 (International)

203-369-3954 (International Replay)

The access code for the call is 3972058. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT on October 20, 2021 until the end of the day on November 19, 2021. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.antheminc.com under the “Investors” link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 44 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
