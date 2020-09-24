Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers reach tentative antitrust settlement for $2.7 bln - WSJ

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance
group has reached a tentative settlement in an antitrust lawsuit
filed on behalf of customers that would require a payout of
about $2.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Thursday.
Plan subscribers and healthcare providers allege that the
Blue Cross and Blue Shield member plans have agreed not to
compete with one another, which violates the Sherman Act and
other state antitrust laws.
The lawsuits were first filed about eight years ago.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has signed off on the
settlement, but it has not been approved by the boards of its 36
member insurers, including Anthem Inc, the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/blue-health-insurers-reach-tentative-antitrust-settlement-for-2-7-billion-11600967231?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The settlement has yet to receive approval from U.S.
District Judge R. David Proctor in Birmingham, Alabama, who is
presiding over the case, the Journal said.
Even if a settlement is finalized, Blue Cross Blue Shield
health insurers still face a parallel antitrust suit filed on
behalf of healthcare providers, which alleges that the insurers
illegally pushed down the payments they receive for medical
services, the Journal report said.
"We are proceeding with litigation," said Joe Whatley, a
lead attorney for healthcare providers.
Under the tentative settlement, the Blue insurers will also
drop a rule that limits the share of each company's total
national revenue that can come from a business that is not under
Blue brands, the report said.
A spokeswoman for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
told Reuters that the organization cannot comment on the ongoing
litigation.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)