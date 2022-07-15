Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Anthem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELV   US0367521038

ANTHEM, INC.

(ELV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:04 2022-07-15 pm EDT
485.91 USD   +4.18%
06:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 6 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
07/12ZimVie Says Anthem Issues Positive Policy Decision for Scoliosis Treatment
MT
07/06Elevance Health to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 20, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elevance Health on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

07/15/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) is currently at $487.43, up $21.04 or 4.51%


--Would be highest close since June 8, 2022, when it closed at $498.30

--On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 20, 2021, when it rose 7.7%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Up 1.01% month-to-date

--Up 5.15% year-to-date

--Down 8% from its all-time closing high of $529.84 on April 20, 2022

--Up 23.84% from 52 weeks ago (July 16, 2021), when it closed at $393.59

--Down 8% from its 52-week closing high of $529.84 on April 20, 2022

--Up 36.34% from its 52-week closing low of $357.51 on Sept. 10, 2021

--Traded as high as $490.48

--Up 5.17% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 20, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.05%


All data as of 2:05:22 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1422ET

All news about ANTHEM, INC.
06:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 6 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
07/12ZimVie Says Anthem Issues Positive Policy Decision for Scoliosis Treatment
MT
07/06Elevance Health to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results o..
BU
06/24ANTHEM, INC.(NYSE : ANTM) added to Russell 1000 Growth Index
CI
06/24ANTHEM, INC.(NYSE : ANTM) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24ANTHEM, INC.(NYSE : ANTM) added to Russell Top 200 Growth Index
CI
06/24ANTHEM, INC.(NYSE : ANTM) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24ANTHEM, INC.(NYSE : ANTM) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24ANTHEM, INC.(NYSE : ANTM) added to Russell 1000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/24ANTHEM, INC.(NYSE : ANTM) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANTHEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 153 B - -
Net income 2022 6 441 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ANTHEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Anthem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTHEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 466,39 $
Average target price 550,52 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Edward Gallina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
Dustin Wilcox VP & Chief Information Security Officer
Gloria M. McCarthy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTHEM, INC.0.61%112 440
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP-0.18%471 366
CIGNA CORPORATION15.36%84 049
HUMANA INC.2.09%59 781
CENTENE CORPORATION4.08%50 160
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.38%16 726