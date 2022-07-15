Elevance Health on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2021 -- Data Talk

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) is currently at $487.43, up $21.04 or 4.51%

--Would be highest close since June 8, 2022, when it closed at $498.30

--On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 20, 2021, when it rose 7.7%

--Snaps a four day losing streak

--Up 1.01% month-to-date

--Up 5.15% year-to-date

--Down 8% from its all-time closing high of $529.84 on April 20, 2022

--Up 23.84% from 52 weeks ago (July 16, 2021), when it closed at $393.59

--Up 36.34% from its 52-week closing low of $357.51 on Sept. 10, 2021

--Traded as high as $490.48

--Up 5.17% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 20, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.05%

