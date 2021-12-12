Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Anthem, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTM   US0367521038

ANTHEM, INC.

(ANTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Germany's Baerbock looks to Liverpool's football anthem for G7 inspiration

12/12/2021 | 08:32am EST
LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday drew inspiration from Liverpool's premier league football club for the country's upcoming G7 presidency, as the meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-russias-putin-dominate-g7-2021-12-12 of the Group of Seven in the northern English city came to a close.

Baerbock said the idea of "strong cooperation" was something that could be found in Liverpool, citing the city's renowned football club also known as the Reds whose "You'll Never Walk Alone" crowd anthem is famous around the world.

"And this 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is also the guideline of the future German G7 presidency, the fact that we can only shape this world together, not alone," Baerbock said. Germany will take over the G7 presidency from Britain next year.

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' became Liverpool Football Club's anthem, died earlier this year https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-marsden-idUKKBN2980KQ. (Reporting by Alexander Ratz; Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ANTHEM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 138 B - -
Net income 2021 6 116 M - -
Net Debt 2021 16 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 83 400
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends ANTHEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 431,00 $
Average target price 465,73 $
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gail Koziara Boudreaux President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Edward Gallina Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Chairman
Gloria M. McCarthy Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Ramiro G. Peru Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTHEM, INC.30.70%104 610
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP36.37%450 422
CIGNA CORPORATION3.25%71 237
HUMANA INC.10.24%59 279
CENTENE CORPORATION30.68%45 776
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.42.46%17 694