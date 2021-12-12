Germany's Baerbock looks to Liverpool's football anthem for G7 inspiration

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German Foreign
Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday drew inspiration from
Liverpool's premier league football club for the country's
upcoming G7 presidency, as the meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-xi-russias-putin-dominate-g7-2021-12-12
of the Group of Seven in the northern English city came to a
close.
Baerbock said the idea of "strong cooperation" was something
that could be found in Liverpool, citing the city's renowned
football club also known as the Reds whose "You'll Never Walk
Alone" crowd anthem is famous around the world.
"And this 'You'll Never Walk Alone' is also the guideline of
the future German G7 presidency, the fact that we can only shape
this world together, not alone," Baerbock said. Germany will
take over the G7 presidency from Britain next year.
Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the
Pacemakers whose version of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' became
Liverpool Football Club's anthem, died earlier this year https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-marsden-idUKKBN2980KQ.
(Reporting by Alexander Ratz; Writing by Christoph Steitz
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)