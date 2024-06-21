Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On June 6, 2024, the holders of a majority of the issued and outstanding voting securities of Antiaging Quantum Living Inc (the "Company") approved, by written consent, an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock of the Company from thirty million (30,000,000) shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to six billion (6,000,000,000) shares of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Authorized Capital Increase"). Upon the effectiveness of the Authorized Capital Increase, the shares of common stock will be categorized as follows: 1,200,000,000 Class A shares, 1,200,000,000 Class B shares, 1,200,000,000 Class C shares, 1,200,000,000 Class D shares, and 1,200,000,000 Class E shares.

On June 6, 2024, the Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amendment") was filed with New York State Department effectuating the Authorized Capital Increase. The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.