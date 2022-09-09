Advanced search
ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC.

(ATE)
09/06 2022-09-09
0.6300 CAD   +1.61%
09/06Antibe Academic Collaborator to Present Clinical Data at PAINWeek 2022
BU
08/15Antibe Therapeutics Reports Q1 Results, Says; Phase II Acute Pain Program To Initiate in September
MT
08/15Antibe Therapeutics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Antibe Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

09/09/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies that target inflammation, is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today. All resolutions outlined in the management information circular were approved. Detailed results for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee

Outcome

% For

% Withheld

 

 

Robert E. Hoffman

Elected

89.12%

10.88%

 

Roderick Flower

Elected

94.91%

5.09%

 

Amal Khouri

Elected

93.51%

6.49%

 

Dan Legault

Elected

90.14%

9.86%

 

Walt Macnee

Elected

93.91%

6.09%

 

Jennifer McNealey

Elected

93.67%

6.33%

 

John L. Wallace

Elected

94.31%

5.69%

 

Yung Wu

Elected

94.22%

5.78%

 

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s anticipated next target is inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -26,1 M -20,0 M -20,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,29x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 32,3 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 91,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,62 CAD
Average target price 2,09 CAD
Spread / Average Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Legault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Robert E. Hoffman Chairman
John Lawrence Wallace Vice Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph W. Stauffer Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC.-6.06%25
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.34%81 594
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.25%75 782
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.60%74 114
BIONTECH SE-42.90%35 772
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.46%34 524