Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation therapies to target inflammation, is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today. All resolutions outlined in the management information circular were approved. Detailed results for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee Outcome % For % Withheld Roderick Flower Elected 90.77% 9.23% Robert E. Hoffman Elected 81.08% 18.92% Amal Khouri Elected 90.74% 9.26% Dan Legault Elected 90.62% 9.38% Walt Macnee Elected 90.81% 9.19% Jennifer McNealey Elected 80.31% 19.69% Yung Wu Elected 90.80% 9.20%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting have been filed on SEDAR.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908760977/en/