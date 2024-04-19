Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (“Antibe” or the “Company”) (TSX: ATE) announced that the Company sought an extension of its previously announced stay of proceedings (“Stay”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”) at a hearing before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”) on April 18, 2024.

The Court has reserved its decision and extended the Stay pending release of the decision. The Company is requesting to extend the Stay until May 24, 2024 in order to be able to continue engaging with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with respect to the previously announced hold on the Company’s planned Phase II trial and to determine appropriate next steps.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation therapies to target pain and inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is intended as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

