    ATE   CA0370255097

ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC.

(ATE)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:25:55 2023-04-24 pm EDT
0.5400 CAD    0.00%
07:05aAntibe's Chief Medical Officer to Present at the 2023 Precision in Clinical Trials Summit
BU
04/18Antibe to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
BU
04/11Antibe Therapeutics Provides April 2023 Corporate Update
MT
Antibe's Chief Medical Officer to Present at the 2023 Precision in Clinical Trials Summit

04/25/2023 | 07:05am EDT
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, today announced its participation in the Precision in Clinical Trials Summit being held in Boston on May 1 – 2, 2023. Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Antibe’s Chief Medical Officer, will deliver a live presentation discussing Antibe’s clinical program for otenaproxesul:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Time: 12:00 noon (Eastern Time)
Location: Revere Hotel Boston Common

An invitation-only event that addresses the needs of organizations conducting clinical trials at a local and global level, the 20th PCT Boston Clinical Trials Summit is a unique platform for clinical trial experts to share information and discuss the latest innovations.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -23,5 M -17,3 M -17,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,35x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28,4 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 90,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,54 CAD
Average target price 2,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 335%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Legault President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Robert E. Hoffman Chairman
John Lawrence Wallace Vice Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph W. Stauffer Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC.14.89%21
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.26%85 736
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.98%85 371
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-7.41%31 855
BIONTECH SE-22.16%28 179
GENMAB A/S-4.66%27 039
