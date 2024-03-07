- AAPM is the primary organization for pain medicine physicians in the U.S.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to target pain and inflammation, is pleased to announce a poster presentation of data from otenaproxesul’s recent pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (“PK/PD”) study. The poster will be presented at the 40th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Pain Medicine by Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Antibe’s Chief Medical Officer:

Title: “Assessment of the Pharmacokinetic and Safety of Otenaproxesul, a Non-Abusable, Novel, Anti-Inflammatory/Analgesic Compound”

Date: Friday, March 8th, 2024

Time: 3:30 pm (Mountain Time)

Location: Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, Arizona

“I’m delighted to present these results at the country’s premier gathering of pain specialists,” commented Dr. Stauffer. “As they will tell you, the need to minimize opioid use and the lack of innovation in oral analgesics have severely constrained their options for treating pain. In the context of resurgent scientific and commercial interest in the pain space, the timing couldn’t be better to discuss new solutions, especially a novel anti-inflammatory compound like otenaproxesul.”

The poster will be available in the Scientific Publications section of the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation therapies to target pain and inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today’s NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe’s second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

