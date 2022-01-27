Antibiotice S A : Information regarding OGSM Materials 02/82/2022

CURRENT REPORT

Report date: 27.01.2022

Name of issuing company: Antibiotice SA

Important event to report:

Approval of the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for 2022

Antibiotice SA Iasi informs the shareholders on the publication on 27.01.2022 of the informative materials related to the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for 2022, a budget that will be approved in the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28.02.2022.

In order to comply with the Law no. 317/2021 of the 2022 state budget, Government Ordinance 26/2013 and OMFP 3818/2019 the estimated/preliminary indicators for 2021, to which the budgeted level for 2022 is reported, are in accordance with the trial balance on 31.12.2021, that reflect the situation of the patrimony and financial results non-audited by the external financial auditor.

The preliminary annual financial results for 2021 will be published on February 28, 2022 and the final audited annual financial statements for 2021 will be approved in Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 13, 2022, in accordance with the approved and published financial calendar.

VicePresident of the Management Board,

Ec. Ioan NANI