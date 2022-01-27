Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Antibiotice S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ATB   ROATBIACNOR9

ANTIBIOTICE S.A.

(ATB)
Summary 
Summary

Antibiotice S A : Information regarding OGSM Materials 02/82/2022

01/27/2022 | 09:19am EST
CURRENT REPORT

Report date: 27.01.2022

Name of issuing company: Antibiotice SA

Headquarters: Iaşi, str. Valea Lupului nr. 1, zip code 707410

http://www.antibiotice.ro

E-mail: relatiicuinvestitorii@antibiotice.ro

Telephone/fax no. : 0232 209000 / 0232 209633

Unique registration code in the Trade Register Office: RO1973096

No. in the Trade Register: J22/285/1991

Subscribed and paid-up capital: 67,133,804.00 RON

The regulated market trading the securities issued: Bucharest Stock Exchange

Number of shares: 671,338,040

Number of votes: 671,338,040

Main characteristics of the securities issued by the company: nominative shares, nominal

value: 0.10 lei

Important event to report:

Approval of the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for 2022

Antibiotice SA Iasi informs the shareholders on the publication on 27.01.2022 of the informative materials related to the Revenue and Expenditure Budget for 2022, a budget that will be approved in the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28.02.2022.

In order to comply with the Law no. 317/2021 of the 2022 state budget, Government Ordinance 26/2013 and OMFP 3818/2019 the estimated/preliminary indicators for 2021, to which the budgeted level for 2022 is reported, are in accordance with the trial balance on 31.12.2021, that reflect the situation of the patrimony and financial results non-audited by the external financial auditor.

The preliminary annual financial results for 2021 will be published on February 28, 2022 and the final audited annual financial statements for 2021 will be approved in Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 13, 2022, in accordance with the approved and published financial calendar.

VicePresident of the Management Board,

Ec. Ioan NANI

Antibiotice SA published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 14:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
