Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Antilles Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAU   AU0000115172

ANTILLES GOLD LIMITED

(AAU)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/28 11:01:34 pm EDT
0.068 AUD   -6.85%
03/28ANTILLES GOLD : to Raise $3.25 million of New Capital
PU
03/28ANTILLES GOLD : Revised Appendix 3B
PU
03/28ANTILLES GOLD : Appendix 3B
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Antilles Gold : to Raise $3.25 million of New Capital

03/28/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 March 2022

ANTILLES GOLD TO RAISE $3.25 MILLION OF NEW CAPITAL FOR THE LA DEMAJAGUA GOLD MINE DEVELOPMENT IN CUBA

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) (the"Company" or "Antilles Gold") advises that the Company intends to issue 50.0 million fully paid New Shares at $0.065 each with one free New Option attaching to each two New Shares issued, to raise $3,250,000 before costs.

The New Options may be exercised at $0.13 each on or before 30 April 2023.

The proposed issue will be effected in the following manner:

i) 50,000,000 New Shares will be issued at $0.065 each on or about 5 April 2022 under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A to raise $3,250,000 before costs of approximately $180,000.

  • ii) 25,000,000 New Options attaching to the New Shares issued under item i) will be issued free to recipients of the New Shares on a one for two basis under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.

  • iii) The Lead Manager for Items i) and ii) will be issued a total of 1,000,000 New Options as part of their fees under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.

The securities set out in Items i) and ii) above will be placed to Sophisticated Investors nominated by the Lead Manager, and those in Item iii) will be placed directly by the Company to the Lead Manager, Kuala Lumpur based advisory firm, JS-First Sdn Bhd.

The funds raised will be contributed as equity to the Company's joint venture in Cuba, and applied to maintaining the momentum of the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for the proposed La Demajagua open pit gold-silver mine in south west Cuba. The DFS is expected to be completed by November 2022.

END.

ABOUT ANTILLES GOLD LIMITED:

  • o Antilles Gold's strategy is to participate in the successive development of previously explored gold and copper/gold deposits in mineral rich Cuba, and to realise the value of assets it holds in the Dominican Republic.

  • o The Company is at the forefront of the emerging gold mining sector in Cuba and expects to be involved in the development of a number of projects through its 49:51 joint venture with the Cuban Government's mining company, GeoMinera SA.

  • o Antilles Gold is comfortable operating under the applicable law on Foreign Investment, and Mining and Environmental regulation's in Cuba, and has been granted a generous fiscal regime by the Government which is supportive of its objectives.

  • o The near-term project of the joint venture company, Minera La Victoria SA, is the proposed development of the La Demajagua gold/silver open pit mine on the Isle of Youth in southwest Cuba to produce gold and silver concentrate for sale to trading companies or foreign smelters.

  • o Minera La Victoria has access to a pipeline of additional projects with development potential including three highly prospective porphyry copper/gold deposits, a large VMS deposit at Golden Hills, and the Florencia and Maclama sulphide gold deposits, which will be assessed initially by Antilles Gold prior to Minera La Victoria undertaking exploration and studies, and possible development.

  • o The objective of the joint venture company is to invest part of the surplus cash expected to be generated by the La Demajagua mine to fund projects that follow, to achieve organic growth with minimal additional equity contributions, and with the aim of ultimately establishing Minera La Victoria as a substantial mining company in Cuba.

  • o Minera La Victoria has access to a pipeline of additional projects with development potential including three highly prospective porphyry copper/gold deposits at Ciego de Avila, a large VMS deposit at Golden Hills, and the Florencia and Maclama sulphide gold deposits, which will be assessed initially by Antilles Gold prior to Minera La Victoria undertaking exploration and studies, and possible development.

  • o The objective of the joint venture company is to invest part of the surplus cash expected to be generated by the La Demajagua mine to fund projects that follow, to achieve organic growth with minimal additional equity contributions, and with the aim of ultimately establishing Minera La Victoria as a substantial mining company in Cuba.

This announcement has been authorised by the Chairman of Antilles Gold Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Johnson,

Executive Chairman Antilles Gold Limited T: +61 (02) 4861 1740

E: brianjohnson@antillesgold.net

Disclaimer

Antilles Gold Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANTILLES GOLD LIMITED
03/28ANTILLES GOLD : to Raise $3.25 million of New Capital
PU
03/28ANTILLES GOLD : Revised Appendix 3B
PU
03/28ANTILLES GOLD : Appendix 3B
PU
03/16ANTILLES GOLD : wins dispute with DR Government
PU
03/09ANTILLES GOLD : Major Porphyry Copper/Gold System
PU
03/09Antilles Gold Limited Announces Report on Major Porphyry Copper/Gold System in Cuba to ..
CI
02/23ANTILLES GOLD : Announces Financial Results From Scoping Study- La Demajagua Open Pit Mine..
PU
02/23ANTILLES GOLD : Financial Results from Scoping Study
PU
02/23Antilles Gold Limited Announces Financial Results from Scoping Study
CI
02/16Antilles Gold Limited Establishes Production Target of Sulphide for Inclusion in the Cu..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,47 M - -
Net income 2020 3,72 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,86 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 16,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart ANTILLES GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Antilles Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian Godfrey Johnson Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Tyers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Ugo Cario Independent Non-Executive Director
Angela M. Pankhurst Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela Bardsley Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTILLES GOLD LIMITED-6.41%17
NEWMONT CORPORATION25.99%62 572
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION27.19%43 548
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED13.64%28 242
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.83%21 710
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED10.13%17 986