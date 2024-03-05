ANTIN : Deutsche Bank starts monitoring with a 'hold' recommendation

March 05, 2024 at 10:08 am EST Share

On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank began tracking Antin Infrastructure Partners shares with a 'hold' recommendation and a price target of 18 euros.



In a study of alternative investment specialists, entitled 'Rising stars', the analyst highlights the sector's 'structural' growth despite the recent rise in interest rates.



In particular, the intermediary points out that infrastructure financing - which accounts for the entirety of Antin's business - is one of the most dynamic areas of the market.



While Deutsche considers Tikehau and Antin to be two serious "challengers" to the two European leaders, EQT and Partners Group, it admits that it prefers Tikehau because of the company's growth prospects and its discounted valuation.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.