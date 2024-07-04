Half-year liquidity contract statement

Regulated information

Paris, London, New York | 4 July 2024

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 30 June 2024: 101,172 Antin shares and €92,070

Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2024: 2,092

Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2024: 1,856

Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2024: 298,861 shares for €4,139,378

Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2024: 278,089 shares for €3,852,559

As a reminder:

- at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000