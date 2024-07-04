Half-year liquidity contract statement

Regulated information

Paris, London, New York | 4 July 2024

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin informs the public of the following:

  • Available resources on 30 June 2024: 101,172 Antin shares and €92,070
  • Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2024: 2,092
  • Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2024: 1,856
  • Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2024: 298,861 shares for €4,139,378
  • Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2024: 278,089 shares for €3,852,559

As a reminder:

- at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000

  • at 31 December 2023, the available resources were 78,900 Antin shares and €392,164

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Buy side

Sell side

Date

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

volume in

volume in

shares

transactions

shares

transactions

EUR

EUR

January 2024

02/01/2024

3,500

16

47,445.00

687

5

9,391.94

03/01/2024

5,025

30

66,025.00

3,665

14

48,465.66

04/01/2024

3,842

22

50,633.91

3,842

19

50,776.22

05/01/2024

3,270

17

42,820.40

1,520

13

20,149.40

08/01/2024

3,750

20

47,867.50

4,500

12

57,575.07

09/01/2024

5,500

44

69,452.50

793

4

10,269.60

10/01/2024

2,250

7

27,862.50

2,250

7

27,997.50

11/01/2024

3,559

12

43,767.13

3,559

16

44,001.12

12/01/2024

2,000

9

24,332.50

6,000

28

74,846.50

15/01/2024

3,860

18

50,141.58

7,200

43

95,264.65

16/01/2024

5,100

38

69,469.91

2,890

22

39,930.68

17/01/2024

3,020

19

40,146.39

4,250

32

57,043.00

18/01/2024

300

3

4,098.00

1,000

10

13,688.00

19/01/2024

3,460

34

49,059.43

4,660

34

66,531.70

22/01/2024

2,000

13

29,340.10

2,750

21

40,690.20

23/01/2024

3,500

28

53,099.70

3,500

32

53,262.50

24/01/2024

3,175

21

48,593.75

2,540

21

39,197.20

25/01/2024

3,813

32

61,216.70

26/01/2024

4,000

17

65,930.00

4,000

52

66,087.50

29/01/2024

2,500

38

42,067.50

2,500

12

42,212.50

30/01/2024

2,500

16

41,035.00

2,500

19

41,135.00

31/01/2024

2,500

31

42,440.00

3,000

20

50,962.50

February 2024

01/02/2024

4,520

24

75,711.80

3,520

30

59,272.10

02/02/2024

3,000

58

50,559.82

3,500

24

59,134.92

05/02/2024

3,038

47

51,524.09

3,500

26

59,635.42

06/02/2024

5,500

25

92,203.86

330

5

5,577.00

07/02/2024

3,749

30

60,526.11

1,749

15

28,548.63

08/02/2024

2,750

20

44,165.00

3,250

27

52,360.00

09/02/2024

4,500

46

70,775.00

4,750

29

74,763.50

Buy side

Sell side

Date

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

volume in

volume in

shares

transactions

shares

transactions

EUR

EUR

12/02/2024

38

3

617.10

2,740

27

44,586.44

13/02/2024

4,224

28

68,687.40

1,724

12

28,232.20

14/02/2024

3,292

19

53,421.80

3,292

23

53,635.80

15/02/2024

1

1

16.12

2,500

24

41,015.00

16/02/2024

1,650

12

27,261.86

562

4

9,353.46

19/02/2024

1,500

14

24,945.00

3,750

30

62,967.18

20/02/2024

1,050

10

17,756.57

3,050

31

52,265.06

21/02/2024

6,500

46

107,737.50

22/02/2024

3,000

41

48,305.00

3,468

18

56,273.64

23/02/2024

1,000

8

15,750.00

1,000

7

15,775.05

26/02/2024

2,350

18

36,671.54

2,350

28

36,845.67

27/02/2024

2,600

20

40,401.58

1,250

8

19,450.00

28/02/2024

2,000

20

30,477.60

2,000

30

30,572.79

29/02/2024

2,250

13

34,550.36

3,000

22

46,209.18

March 2024

01/03/2024

5,529

24

83,756.99

1,927

17

29,551.15

04/03/2024

5,074

22

74,593.66

1,640

21

24,325.87

05/03/2024

250

3

3,697.00

4,250

32

62,899.50

06/03/2024

1,540

20

23,299.04

3,620

37

55,029.20

07/03/2024

7,000

26

101,842.50

08/03/2024

3,750

10

52,405.00

11/03/2024

2,500

16

34,430.00

1,500

22

20,790.00

12/03/2024

3,500

28

47,702.50

3,500

40

47,802.50

13/03/2024

3,500

28

47,827.98

2,000

22

27,544.96

14/03/2024

1,511

8

20,336.52

1,000

8

13,515.00

15/03/2024

181

4

2,398.25

1,500

10

20,115.00

18/03/2024

3,500

20

46,385.00

3,500

25

46,955.00

19/03/2024

4,188

33

54,805.20

521

7

6,858.02

20/03/2024

1,370

15

17,772.80

1,700

14

22,205.00

21/03/2024

1

1

13.29

3,251

25

43,375.79

22/03/2024

2

2

26.64

1,181

15

15,954.36

25/03/2024

2,250

18

29,730.00

Buy side

Sell side

Date

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

volume in

volume in

shares

transactions

shares

transactions

EUR

EUR

26/03/2024

3,250

13

42,835.00

27/03/2024

1,500

8

19,785.00

28/03/2024

2,250

11

29,662.50

2,783

18

37,209.93

April 2024

02/04/2024

3,700

28

49,340.00

1,250

10

16,920.00

03/04/2024

2,450

5

32,336.30

3,500

27

46,710.22

04/04/2024

2,400

22

32,386.04

2,000

22

27,143.96

05/04/2024

2,501

44

33,133.12

3

2

40.50

08/04/2024

2,275

11

29,878.88

2,274

16

29,956.32

09/04/2024

1,650

18

21,686.74

2,750

14

36,181.24

10/04/2024

3,250

15

42,565.00

1,507

8

19,869.74

11/04/2024

3,840

18

50,322.52

3,972

17

52,339.96

12/04/2024

2,927

28

38,378.08

2,887

16

37,982.44

15/04/2024

4,419

29

57,417.44

2,240

17

29,299.36

16/04/2024

3,525

20

44,208.00

17/04/2024

2,255

10

27,991.40

2,253

19

28,072.24

18/04/2024

2,750

17

33,863.84

2,750

13

33,990.00

19/04/2024

2,500

7

30,455.00

2,500

16

30,510.00

22/04/2024

3,250

21

40,430.00

23/04/2024

1,500

20

18,989.80

1,500

8

19,005.00

24/04/2024

2,750

30

34,876.62

2,391

15

30,405.78

25/04/2024

4,375

35

54,405.00

250

1

3,165.00

26/04/2024

798

10

9,927.12

2,300

8

28,675.00

29/04/2024

2,250

6

28,275.00

30/04/2024

6,750

30

83,305.00

May 2024

02/05/2024

1,750

27

21,009.38

1,750

4

21,215.00

03/05/2024

2,750

9

33,682.50

2,750

17

33,737.50

06/05/2024

1,750

19

21,358.76

1,750

14

21,397.80

07/05/2024

1,500

5

18,555.00

2,500

15

31,060.98

08/05/2024

250

2

3,100.00

1,000

3

12,530.00

09/05/2024

1

1

12.58

2,251

13

28,602.58

Buy side

Sell side

Date

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

volume in

volume in

shares

transactions

shares

transactions

EUR

EUR

10/05/2024

750

7

9,785.00

4,250

15

56,090.00

13/05/2024

1,500

6

19,725.00

750

8

9,915.00

14/05/2024

1

1

13.22

3,690

17

49,711.80

15/05/2024

2,000

18

27,175.00

750

5

10,305.62

16/05/2024

3,501

33

46,763.60

1

1

13.66

17/05/2024

1,000

4

13,156.00

1,000

4

13,195.00

20/05/2024

751

5

9,898.20

191

7

2,522.62

21/05/2024

1,500

9

19,695.00

1,500

12

19,795.00

22/05/2024

751

4

9,898.18

750

2

9,900.00

23/05/2024

4,500

24

58,810.40

3,250

16

42,603.64

24/05/2024

2,250

10

28,920.00

2,307

23

29,723.28

27/05/2024

750

3

9,839.88

750

8

9,855.00

28/05/2024

2,301

11

30,395.72

2,251

15

29,863.12

29/05/2024

3,615

22

46,452.00

1,651

4

21,237.90

30/05/2024

3,526

13

45,889.24

31/05/2024

3,250

12

41,840.00

5

2

64.36

June 2024

03/06/2024

1,550

9

19,777.18

1

1

12.98

04/06/2024

2,343

18

29,470.90

1,593

6

20,072.34

05/06/2024

3,220

18

40,764.68

3,500

10

44,430.00

06/06/2024

4,235

35

53,554.20

2,915

14

37,031.56

07/06/2024

2,319

19

28,333.04

64

2

796.16

10/06/2024

1,500

6

17,790.00

1,707

3

20,422.98

11/06/2024

1,752

10

21,229.22

1,752

10

21,279.40

12/06/2024

1,550

5

18,937.04

2,500

17

30,588.02

13/06/2024

755

2

9,015.60

146

2

1,746.16

17/06/2024

500

4

5,050.00

18/06/2024

1,900

22

20,108.56

4,100

19

43,412.00

19/06/2024

885

4

9,758.40

885

4

9,780.80

20/06/2024

4,250

19

47,840.00

21/06/2024

22

3

255.64

4,250

22

49,540.00

24/06/2024

3,750

30

43,716.00

3,875

15

45,314.88

Buy side

Sell side

Date

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

Quantity of

Number of

Traded

volume in

volume in

shares

transactions

shares

transactions

EUR

EUR

25/06/2024

2,250

12

26,160.00

26/06/2024

25

2

283.00

24

1

272.16

27/06/2024

1,750

13

19,425.00

1,750

8

19,450.00

28/06/2024

1,000

3

11,390.00

2,500

10

28,879.40

1st HALF 2024

298,861

2,092

4,139,377.56

278,089

1,856

3,852,559.16

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €31 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN - ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email:media@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email:antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS published this content on 04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2024 18:13:06 UTC.