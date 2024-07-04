Half-year liquidity contract statement
Regulated information
Paris, London, New York | 4 July 2024
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin informs the public of the following:
- Available resources on 30 June 2024: 101,172 Antin shares and €92,070
- Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2024: 2,092
- Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2024: 1,856
- Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2024: 298,861 shares for €4,139,378
- Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2024: 278,089 shares for €3,852,559
As a reminder:
- at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000
- at 31 December 2023, the available resources were 78,900 Antin shares and €392,164
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Buy side
Sell side
Date
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
volume in
volume in
shares
transactions
shares
transactions
EUR
EUR
January 2024
02/01/2024
3,500
16
47,445.00
687
5
9,391.94
03/01/2024
5,025
30
66,025.00
3,665
14
48,465.66
04/01/2024
3,842
22
50,633.91
3,842
19
50,776.22
05/01/2024
3,270
17
42,820.40
1,520
13
20,149.40
08/01/2024
3,750
20
47,867.50
4,500
12
57,575.07
09/01/2024
5,500
44
69,452.50
793
4
10,269.60
10/01/2024
2,250
7
27,862.50
2,250
7
27,997.50
11/01/2024
3,559
12
43,767.13
3,559
16
44,001.12
12/01/2024
2,000
9
24,332.50
6,000
28
74,846.50
15/01/2024
3,860
18
50,141.58
7,200
43
95,264.65
16/01/2024
5,100
38
69,469.91
2,890
22
39,930.68
17/01/2024
3,020
19
40,146.39
4,250
32
57,043.00
18/01/2024
300
3
4,098.00
1,000
10
13,688.00
19/01/2024
3,460
34
49,059.43
4,660
34
66,531.70
22/01/2024
2,000
13
29,340.10
2,750
21
40,690.20
23/01/2024
3,500
28
53,099.70
3,500
32
53,262.50
24/01/2024
3,175
21
48,593.75
2,540
21
39,197.20
25/01/2024
3,813
32
61,216.70
26/01/2024
4,000
17
65,930.00
4,000
52
66,087.50
29/01/2024
2,500
38
42,067.50
2,500
12
42,212.50
30/01/2024
2,500
16
41,035.00
2,500
19
41,135.00
31/01/2024
2,500
31
42,440.00
3,000
20
50,962.50
February 2024
01/02/2024
4,520
24
75,711.80
3,520
30
59,272.10
02/02/2024
3,000
58
50,559.82
3,500
24
59,134.92
05/02/2024
3,038
47
51,524.09
3,500
26
59,635.42
06/02/2024
5,500
25
92,203.86
330
5
5,577.00
07/02/2024
3,749
30
60,526.11
1,749
15
28,548.63
08/02/2024
2,750
20
44,165.00
3,250
27
52,360.00
09/02/2024
4,500
46
70,775.00
4,750
29
74,763.50
Buy side
Sell side
Date
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
volume in
volume in
shares
transactions
shares
transactions
EUR
EUR
12/02/2024
38
3
617.10
2,740
27
44,586.44
13/02/2024
4,224
28
68,687.40
1,724
12
28,232.20
14/02/2024
3,292
19
53,421.80
3,292
23
53,635.80
15/02/2024
1
1
16.12
2,500
24
41,015.00
16/02/2024
1,650
12
27,261.86
562
4
9,353.46
19/02/2024
1,500
14
24,945.00
3,750
30
62,967.18
20/02/2024
1,050
10
17,756.57
3,050
31
52,265.06
21/02/2024
6,500
46
107,737.50
22/02/2024
3,000
41
48,305.00
3,468
18
56,273.64
23/02/2024
1,000
8
15,750.00
1,000
7
15,775.05
26/02/2024
2,350
18
36,671.54
2,350
28
36,845.67
27/02/2024
2,600
20
40,401.58
1,250
8
19,450.00
28/02/2024
2,000
20
30,477.60
2,000
30
30,572.79
29/02/2024
2,250
13
34,550.36
3,000
22
46,209.18
March 2024
01/03/2024
5,529
24
83,756.99
1,927
17
29,551.15
04/03/2024
5,074
22
74,593.66
1,640
21
24,325.87
05/03/2024
250
3
3,697.00
4,250
32
62,899.50
06/03/2024
1,540
20
23,299.04
3,620
37
55,029.20
07/03/2024
7,000
26
101,842.50
08/03/2024
3,750
10
52,405.00
11/03/2024
2,500
16
34,430.00
1,500
22
20,790.00
12/03/2024
3,500
28
47,702.50
3,500
40
47,802.50
13/03/2024
3,500
28
47,827.98
2,000
22
27,544.96
14/03/2024
1,511
8
20,336.52
1,000
8
13,515.00
15/03/2024
181
4
2,398.25
1,500
10
20,115.00
18/03/2024
3,500
20
46,385.00
3,500
25
46,955.00
19/03/2024
4,188
33
54,805.20
521
7
6,858.02
20/03/2024
1,370
15
17,772.80
1,700
14
22,205.00
21/03/2024
1
1
13.29
3,251
25
43,375.79
22/03/2024
2
2
26.64
1,181
15
15,954.36
25/03/2024
2,250
18
29,730.00
Buy side
Sell side
Date
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
volume in
volume in
shares
transactions
shares
transactions
EUR
EUR
26/03/2024
3,250
13
42,835.00
27/03/2024
1,500
8
19,785.00
28/03/2024
2,250
11
29,662.50
2,783
18
37,209.93
April 2024
02/04/2024
3,700
28
49,340.00
1,250
10
16,920.00
03/04/2024
2,450
5
32,336.30
3,500
27
46,710.22
04/04/2024
2,400
22
32,386.04
2,000
22
27,143.96
05/04/2024
2,501
44
33,133.12
3
2
40.50
08/04/2024
2,275
11
29,878.88
2,274
16
29,956.32
09/04/2024
1,650
18
21,686.74
2,750
14
36,181.24
10/04/2024
3,250
15
42,565.00
1,507
8
19,869.74
11/04/2024
3,840
18
50,322.52
3,972
17
52,339.96
12/04/2024
2,927
28
38,378.08
2,887
16
37,982.44
15/04/2024
4,419
29
57,417.44
2,240
17
29,299.36
16/04/2024
3,525
20
44,208.00
17/04/2024
2,255
10
27,991.40
2,253
19
28,072.24
18/04/2024
2,750
17
33,863.84
2,750
13
33,990.00
19/04/2024
2,500
7
30,455.00
2,500
16
30,510.00
22/04/2024
3,250
21
40,430.00
23/04/2024
1,500
20
18,989.80
1,500
8
19,005.00
24/04/2024
2,750
30
34,876.62
2,391
15
30,405.78
25/04/2024
4,375
35
54,405.00
250
1
3,165.00
26/04/2024
798
10
9,927.12
2,300
8
28,675.00
29/04/2024
2,250
6
28,275.00
30/04/2024
6,750
30
83,305.00
May 2024
02/05/2024
1,750
27
21,009.38
1,750
4
21,215.00
03/05/2024
2,750
9
33,682.50
2,750
17
33,737.50
06/05/2024
1,750
19
21,358.76
1,750
14
21,397.80
07/05/2024
1,500
5
18,555.00
2,500
15
31,060.98
08/05/2024
250
2
3,100.00
1,000
3
12,530.00
09/05/2024
1
1
12.58
2,251
13
28,602.58
Buy side
Sell side
Date
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
volume in
volume in
shares
transactions
shares
transactions
EUR
EUR
10/05/2024
750
7
9,785.00
4,250
15
56,090.00
13/05/2024
1,500
6
19,725.00
750
8
9,915.00
14/05/2024
1
1
13.22
3,690
17
49,711.80
15/05/2024
2,000
18
27,175.00
750
5
10,305.62
16/05/2024
3,501
33
46,763.60
1
1
13.66
17/05/2024
1,000
4
13,156.00
1,000
4
13,195.00
20/05/2024
751
5
9,898.20
191
7
2,522.62
21/05/2024
1,500
9
19,695.00
1,500
12
19,795.00
22/05/2024
751
4
9,898.18
750
2
9,900.00
23/05/2024
4,500
24
58,810.40
3,250
16
42,603.64
24/05/2024
2,250
10
28,920.00
2,307
23
29,723.28
27/05/2024
750
3
9,839.88
750
8
9,855.00
28/05/2024
2,301
11
30,395.72
2,251
15
29,863.12
29/05/2024
3,615
22
46,452.00
1,651
4
21,237.90
30/05/2024
3,526
13
45,889.24
31/05/2024
3,250
12
41,840.00
5
2
64.36
June 2024
03/06/2024
1,550
9
19,777.18
1
1
12.98
04/06/2024
2,343
18
29,470.90
1,593
6
20,072.34
05/06/2024
3,220
18
40,764.68
3,500
10
44,430.00
06/06/2024
4,235
35
53,554.20
2,915
14
37,031.56
07/06/2024
2,319
19
28,333.04
64
2
796.16
10/06/2024
1,500
6
17,790.00
1,707
3
20,422.98
11/06/2024
1,752
10
21,229.22
1,752
10
21,279.40
12/06/2024
1,550
5
18,937.04
2,500
17
30,588.02
13/06/2024
755
2
9,015.60
146
2
1,746.16
17/06/2024
500
4
5,050.00
18/06/2024
1,900
22
20,108.56
4,100
19
43,412.00
19/06/2024
885
4
9,758.40
885
4
9,780.80
20/06/2024
4,250
19
47,840.00
21/06/2024
22
3
255.64
4,250
22
49,540.00
24/06/2024
3,750
30
43,716.00
3,875
15
45,314.88
Buy side
Sell side
Date
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
Quantity of
Number of
Traded
volume in
volume in
shares
transactions
shares
transactions
EUR
EUR
25/06/2024
2,250
12
26,160.00
26/06/2024
25
2
283.00
24
1
272.16
27/06/2024
1,750
13
19,425.00
1,750
8
19,450.00
28/06/2024
1,000
3
11,390.00
2,500
10
28,879.40
1st HALF 2024
298,861
2,092
4,139,377.56
278,089
1,856
3,852,559.16
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €31 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN - ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
Media
Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director
Email:media@antin-ip.com
Shareholder Relations
Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations
Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com
Brunswick
Email:antinip@brunswickgroup.com
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57
Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS published this content on 04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2024 16:29:06 UTC.