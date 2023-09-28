Issuance of shares following first vesting of free share plan

Regulated information

New York, Paris, London | 28 September 2023

Antin Infrastructure Partners announces the vesting on 27 September 2023 of 4,216,611 ordinary shares granted to the next generation of Partners as part of the free share plan at the time of the Initial Public Offering (the "IPO"). These shares were issued today, increasing the share capital by an amount of €42,166.11.

For the sole purpose of covering their tax liabilities arising from the vesting and payable in cash immediately thereafter, the Executive Committee granted permission to four beneficiaries of the free share plan to sell a portion of their newly issued shares, in accordance with the rules of the free share plan. The lock-up put in place at the time of the IPO remains unchanged. All shares owned by the Partners at the time of the IPO continue to be wholly owned as per the stated lock-up obligations.

All shares sold by the beneficiaries of the free share plan were acquired by Antin and a group of Partners. In this context, the following transactions were realised:

Antin acquired 300,000 shares for a total amount of €3,792,000 using the authorisation granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The acquired shares are intended to be allocated over the coming years to future share-based compensation schemes in the ordinary course of business;

share-based compensation schemes in the ordinary course of business; A group of Partners have acquired 1,178,370 shares, collectively investing €14,833,397 in Antin. This includes 850,960 shares acquired by Alain Rauscher, Chairman and CEO.

The vesting of free shares and the subsequent transactions further strengthen the alignment of interest between Partners and shareholders, and demonstrate the Partners' strong confidence in Antin's growth and value-creation potential.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN - ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email:media@antin-ip.com