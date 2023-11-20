Antin announced on Monday the acquisition of Consilium Safety, one of the world's leading suppliers of fire detection infrastructures
The investment fund, which has over 30 billion euros in assets under management, said it had bought this Swedish company, founded in 1912, from Nordic Capital, for an undisclosed sum.
Present in some 50 countries, Consilium Safety has an installed base of some 75,000 fire, flame and gas leak detection systems for the marine, energy, transport and construction sectors.
This is the third investment made via its Flagship Fund V.
November 20, 2023 at 03:21 am EST
