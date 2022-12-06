Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANTIN   FR0014005AL0

ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A.

(ANTIN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-06 am EST
22.00 EUR   -1.61%
12:47pUK's CityFibre files complaint against BT's Openreach
RE
12/05Antin Infrastructure Acquires Majority Stake In Fiber Broadband Provider OpticalTel
MT
12/05OpticalTel announced that it expects to receive funding from Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's CityFibre files complaint against BT's Openreach

12/06/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An Openreach engineer works on telephone lines in a residential street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's CityFibre has filed a complaint to the competition regulator against BT's Openreach, claiming the nationwide network operator is using pricing to deter its internet service provider (ISP) customers from using alternative fibre networks.

CityFibre chief executive Greg Mesch said: "We welcome fair competition, but BT Openreach's behaviour is straight out of the playbook of a dominant operator using its market power and advantages to maintain its dominance.

"If left unchecked, BT Openreach will strangle competition and threaten the pace of the UK's full fibre roll out - all at the same time as BT Consumer is imposing broadband price rises on millions of households far above the rate of inflation."

Openreach, which is building Britain's biggest fibre-to-the-premise network, has offered ISPs discounts in return for meeting targets to connect a majority of new lines to its network where it is available.

Alternative fibre providers challenged Openreach's offer, called Equinox, but the regulator, Ofcom, decided not to intervene.

CityFibre, whose backers include Antin Infrastructure Partners and Goldman Sachs, unsuccessfully appealed the decision.

Reports have said Openreach is imminently set to launch a new discount pricing offer called Equinox 2.

CityFibre said Openreach was exploiting the dependency of its ISP customers with an aggressive pricing strategy that deterred them from placing orders with alternative fibre providers.

Openreach's Chief Executive Clive Selley said the company had not yet seen the details of CityFibre's complaint to Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority, but he rejected any suggestion that Openreach wasn't competing fairly and said the company would defend that position strongly.

"We take our legal and regulatory obligations extremely seriously and we're confident that we comply with those obligations to enable fair competition and choice for UK consumers and businesses," Selley said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A. -1.61% 22 Real-time Quote.-35.19%
BT GROUP PLC -0.58% 120.3 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
All news about ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A.
12:47pUK's CityFibre files complaint against BT's Openreach
RE
12/05Antin Infrastructure Acquires Majority Stake In Fiber Broadband Provider OpticalTel
MT
12/05OpticalTel announced that it expects to receive funding from Antin Infrastructure Partn..
CI
12/05Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A. agreed to acquire an unknown majority stake in Optic..
CI
11/15AXA Investment Managers Alternatives, The Morrison & Co Infrastructure Partnership Mast..
CI
11/10Hofi S.P.A. announced that it expects to receive €10 million in funding from BMO P..
CI
10/06Antin Infrastructure Partners Holds First Close Of Fifth Fund At $5 Billion
MT
10/06Private equity firm Antin raises more than 5 billion euros for latest flagship fund
RE
09/14Antin Infrastructure Partners S A : Availability of the Half-Year 2022 Financial Report
PU
09/14Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Jun..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 214 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2022 -5,78 M -6,07 M -6,07 M
Net cash 2022 334 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 204x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 3 902 M 4 101 M 4 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,36 €
Average target price 26,20 €
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alain Roger Michel Rauscher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sophie Le Saout Chief Financial Officer
Adel Barkallah Head-Information Technology
Mélanie Biessy Director & Chief Operating Officer
Wendy Ng Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A.-35.19%4 101
BLACKSTONE INC.-34.18%59 764
KKR & CO. INC.-29.87%44 993
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-5.77%39 058
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.25%18 447
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.63%13 613