Antipodes Global Investment : Quarterly Shareholder Update

Dear fellow shareholders,

Welcome to the latest Company quarterly update, a comprehensive review of the Company's quarterly investment performance to 30 September 2021, together with a portfolio update and market outlook by Antipodes Partners Limited (Antipodes), the Manager of the Company's portfolio of assets.

The update starts with commentary from Antipodes on the overall market during the past quarter in order to provide shareholders with context about the performance of the Company's portfolio.

The Company commentary section follows and is important this quarter as it provides an important update on the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) that, if implemented, will result in APL Shareholders exchanging their shares in APL for units in Antipodes Global Shares (Quoted Managed Fund) (AGX1), an existing open-ended active ETF quoted on the ASX, for which Antipodes Partners Limited is investment manager. The number of units received for each APL Share will be based on APL's net tangible assets relative to AGX1's net asset value immediately prior to implementation. APL Shareholders are encouraged to read the Scheme Booklet available on the Scheme website.

Pleasingly during the quarter and off the back of strong FY21 Company results, the Company paid a final dividend of $0.04 per share (100% franked) on 30 September 2021. This resulted in the full year FY21 dividend of $0.06 per share, up 33% on the $0.045 per share in FY20.

This is followed by a summary of the Company's portfolio performance and portfolio positioning. The feature article for the quarter is on Frontier Communications Corporation. Antipodes see Frontier as a rare find in the telco space in the US. The opportunity represents a blend of special situation pricing (post-bankruptcy), an attractive fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH") business and growth opportunity matched with a world-class management team.

Finally, the Outlook section provides insights into the recent rise in bond yields globally off the back of increased concerns about inflation, an update on China and a reminder of the reasons for the portfolio's underweight in the US and overweight in Europe.

We hope you enjoy the update, part of the Company's drive to improve communication with our shareholders. We also hope that you are enjoying the new fortnightly newsletter called 'The Good Value Briefing' that provides a timely update to shareholders from Antipodes on the portfolio and markets. These should be in your email inbox and the latest version of which can also be found on the Company website.

Yours sincerely,

Jonathan Trollip
Chairman

economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while recognising concerns over rising country debt. Meanwhile China (-13.3% in USD) was rarely out of the headlines with events there weighing heavily on Chinese equities. In August China announced a five-year plan to tighten regulation for much of its economy with multiple industries facing a regulatory crackdown. Private tutoring for profit was banned; under 18's had access to computer games severely limited; large technology companies had tighter regulations and fines imposed. In addition, as part of China's focus on reducing debt levels, it allowed property company Evergrande to be on the brink of collapse. Naturally, there have been some worries of contagion. In the Eurozone (-1.6% in USD), inflation continued to dominate headlines and drive market sentiment as supply chain bottlenecks and shortages continued to put pressure on prices across the bloc. German inflation in September hit the highest level for nearly 30 years, with levels in Spain and France also breaking records. The UK is bracing itself for possible interest rate rises at the end of this year following an announcement by the Bank of England. As anticipated by the markets, the German election outcome was less than clear cut. It is likely that the centre-left SPD will form a three-way collation government that includes the Green Party, resulting in a slight leftward shift in policies. Elsewhere, the USD strengthened (DXY +1.9%) and Gold (-0.7%) was a little weaker. Brent Crude (+8.2%) continued its rally supported by OPEC+ keeping their supply control and economies re-opening. Market commentary The third quarter saw global equities up (+1.1% in USD, +2.8% in AUD). Increased volatility in September saw most of the gains from earlier in the quarter wiped out. During the quarter the market's focus shifted towards the impact of continued inflationary pressures, spiking oil and gas prices, the outlook for Fed tapering, and China's growth trajectory following recent events impacting its regulatory landscape, onlyproperty sector and power prices. Central banks globally sounded a more cautious note over the management of inflationary pressures than in previous quarters as more muted growth coupled with continued supply chain pressures and disruption drove up prices. Higher energy costs also contributed to these price rises. Moves to tighten monetary policy were sounded by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, while the European Central Bank issued a mixed message around its usetapering plans. During this period investors exhibited a bias for Energy and Financials, with surging oil prices and with sovereign yields increasing, whilst Materials and Consumer Discretionary nderperformed. US equities (+0.3% in USD) reacted to news out of the Fed that interest rate rises will be likely in 2024, earlier than the personalmarket had been pricing in. Over the quarter, US Energy and Financial sectors outperformed whilst the Communication Services sector underperformed. Confidence increased as the $1t bipartisan infrastructure bill passed the Senate in August, which includes about $550b in new federal spending over the next five years. In a further reopening of the economy, the US announced the November removal of the travel ban for fully vaccinated passengers from over 30 countries including China, India, Brazil and most European tates. Asian equities (-4.6% in USD) were impacted by several events over the quarter. In Japan (+4.6% in USD) the newly lected prime minister, regarded as an uncontroversial choice, promised more government stimulus to counter the Figure 1: Region-sector valuation heat-map1 - Composite multiple vs world - Z-score (Sep 1996 - Sep 2021) For 0.0 2.1 (0.8) (2.0) (0.8) All (0.8) 0.3 0.2 1.6 (1.0) 2.6 0.3 (0.6) (1.8) (0.9) (2.0) World North (0.2) 1.9 0.6 2.2 (0.9) 2.5 0.0 1.2 (1.4) 0.3 (1.3) America Western (0.2) 0.4 0.4 (0.3) (0.8) 2.6 0.1 0.3 (1.5) (0.9) (1.6) Europe Japan/ 0.7 (1.7) (0.1) (0.5) (0.1) 2.3 (1.1) (2.2) (0.8) (2.3) (1.4) Korea/ Taiwan (0.0) 0.2 0.9 (0.5) (0.3) 1.0 0.8 (1.2) (1.7) (1.2) (1.6) Emerging Markets Energy Materials Hardware Software Pharma Devices/ Staples Domestic Comm- Property Financials and and cyclical unications and Infra- Life Industrials Internet structure Sciences Expensive Cheap Source: Antipodes, FactSet 1 The Antipodes region-sector valuation heat-map provides a more granular illustration of valuation clustering across sectors and regions. Cell colouring indicates the degree to which a sector's composite multiple relative to the world is above or below its 25-year relative trend (expressed as a Z-Score, the number of standard deviations from the mean). The warmer the colour, the greater the relative composite multiple versus history; vice versa for the cooler blues, with extremes highlighted by the boldest of colours. Composite of forward PE, EV/Sales, EV/Operating Capital Employed (including goodwill) and cyclically adjusted PE and EV/EBIT for industrials, with EV based measures replaced with PB and cyclically adjusted P/Pre-provision profits for financials. 4 Antipodes | Quarterly shareholder update | 30 September 2021

